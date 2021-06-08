Mohave County’s Board of Supervisors turned down more than $5 million in federal grant funding that would have provided financial assistance for renters.
Mohave County received similar funding earlier this year from the United States Treasury Department, under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, to assist residents who had difficulty paying rent and utility bills due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the agency’s online records, 186 of 252 applications for that funding have been approved as of Monday, with about $818,000 out of the county’s initial $5 million grant distributed for rental and utility assistance – and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors appeared to agree that an additional $5 million was out of the question.
“The county is set to receive another huge pot of money,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius at Monday’s meeting. “I believe covid is in our rearview mirror, and I also believe people are resilient. If they lost their homes or jobs, people have figured it out. We have a pot of money sitting there, and the government wants to give us more.”
The funding can only be used to assist with coronavirus-related hardships. But according to Angius, there hasn’t been enough demand in Mohave County to justify receiving so much.
“The government thinks people are like little birds in their nests – fragile and frail, waiting for the government to come and put a worm in their mouth … This looks less like covid relief and more like socialism. It’s where people go to the government when they need help with rent or utilities, and soon it’s going to be food. I, for one, am not going to be a part of that.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, there was no need for federal funding the county couldn’t use.
“We’re having trouble giving away the money the federal government has already given us,” Gould said. “It’s not needed. We’ve only given away 20% of the first payment we received, and that’s been over the course of about six months … if we can’t get people who want it to apply, I’m not sure it’s even necessary.”
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to deny a resolution that would allow a grant application to receive the new funding.
Despite eschewing the $5 million additional dollars in federal funding, the county voted to renew a state-run rental assistance partnership with the Arizona Department of Housing.
Under an intergovernmental agreement, the county will receive $192,343 in grant funding until next year. That funding will be used to provide rental assistance and housing to about 22 low-income, homeless and disabled families identified under the Mohave County Continuum of Care.
The difference, according to county records, is the state funding will be inclusive of all county residents who may need such assistance, rather than those who have suffered solely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
I believe that we should take the money. Why as a somewhat conservative individual do I believe we should accept the money?
Well we either take OUR money and use it for something like long term rental assistance to the benefit of the community or the government will give OUR money to the next agency in line who will be more than happy to accept the funds.
Its not often that our Federal government hands OUR money back to us. And if we don't accept OUR money then what we have paid in taxes will go to some other community who will be happy to accept the money.
I don't know about everyone else but I believe rejecting the money is the wrong thing to do even though it might seem like a good gesture at this point in time. We are $28.3 TRILLION dollars in debt but our government WILL give OUR money to someone else who will be more than happy to accept it. Trust me they just will. It is OUR money and I hate to see MY tax dollars going to some other state or county when we might just need these fund in 2 or 3 years. Make no mistake - the government will give it away to someone.
Maybe I am missing the point and someone else can enlighten me.
