Despite urging from state and local medical officials, Mohave County will not declare a state of emergency in light of ongoing staff shortages at local hospitals.
Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO William McConnell was among county medical officials who requested the state of emergency earlier this month, due to recent spikes in coronavirus infections and a shrinking number of medical professionals to combat the surge in Mohave County. McConnell said those two factors posed a potentially deadly combination for county residents as coronavirus cases are expected to spike again after the new year.
“The topic of covid-19 has been politicized to such an extent that decision-making has been compromised,” McConnell said early at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “My purpose is to talk about specific hard-fact realities that KRMC and the county are experiencing.”
Hard Facts
McConnell says that vaccination against the coronavirus can protect county residents - and those who have been vaccinated but still become infected may see faster recovery times and much shorter hospital stays. But according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, about 41.4% of Mohave County residents were vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Mohave county has a low vaccination rate compared to other counties, McConnell said, but a high rate of treatment for the virus after the fact. Those who are hospitalized with the illness could spend as long as three weeks in hospital care - depriving non-coronavirus patients of necessary time and care from a pool of staff that has been spread dangerously thin.
And in the near future, he says, it’s going to get worse.
“Of our admitted patients, about 98.5% are unvaccinated,” McConnell said. “Regardless of your political position about the vaccine or about the mandates, or about feeling forced to take the vaccine - it has an impact on the severity of the illness, and it has an impact on the length of your stay in our hospital.”
According to McConnell, all of Mohave County’s hospitals are feeling the strain, and the problem is compounded by a nationwide shortage of healthcare workers.
“There are few resources available to relieve our overworked and exhausted staffs,” McConnell said. “The situation is serious. If the number of people needing hospitalization were to exceed our available resources, we could find ourselves in a worst-case scenario, where patient care could be triaged - like on a battlefield. We never want to get to that point and we need your help.”
At the peak of coronavirus cases in Mohave County, Kingman Regional Medical Center received more than 1,000 patients between December 2020 and January 2021, McConnell said. Since November, the hospital has received about 762 patients, and that number is still climbing.
“An emergency declaration could signal to this community that what we are experiencing cannot be explained away,” McConnell said. “It is having a profound impact on our hospital and a profound impact on the way we deliver care. If we have to start limiting staffed beds because there’s no staff to attend them, more and more people will be transferred out of this community.”
‘No help is coming’
Manpower assistance from the state is strained, McConnell said, and FEMA assistance has been is aiding communities nationwide. In Mohave County, outside resources are not soon to arrive.
Arizona Hospital Association President Ann-Marie Alameddin also spoke at Monday’s meeting, and described a dire situation throughout the state.
“Only about 5% of intensive care beds statewide are available due to staffing constraints,” Alameddin said. “Only about 6% of inpatient beds are available due to staffing constraints. We’re in incredibly short supply, and throughout the state more than 350 patients are waiting for inpatient admission - waiting for an emergency department bed to become available. Over the next two weeks, it’s anticipated to get worse, and we’re competing nationwide for staffing resources.”
Alameddin says Arizona health officials have requested federal aid to maintain staffing levels in the short-term. But due to crises in Kentucky and other states, federal resources have been lacking.
According to McConnell, the situation in Mohave County could become much worse before it gets better.
“We have been in emergency-planning position for more than 18 months,” McConnell said. “There is no viable resource that is coming to help us, and the staff we have are leaving. This is not a politicized issue - it is a reality in our hospitals. If there’s no resolution, we will limit the care that sick people need, and be in the position of implementing battlefield medicine. This is something we as an entire community needs to come together to agree on.”
At Bullhead City’s Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, hospital CEO Scott Street says the situation is no less severe.
“We are in crisis-mode in Bullhead City,” Street said on Monday. “We are a 133-bed hospital. For the past three weeks, we have had as many as 28 of our 30 emergency department beds occupied by inpatients who are waiting for beds in the hospital.”
According to Street, coronavirus patients comprise about 50% of occupied beds in WARMC’s emergency department. By contrast, the hospital had about 58 registered nurse positions open. About 45% of the hospital’s workforce included contracted labor, Street said.
“Covid is not going away,” Street said. “We’ve seen the recent spike that we’re dealing with today from Thanksgiving. We fully anticipate that through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, we’ll see other spikes that could be greater than seen over the past three weeks.”
Hell to pay
According to McConnell, a notable percentage of healthcare workers have been lured away from county medical facilities by the promise of greater pay under contract to statewide healthcare contractors. Others, he said, may have turned away from the harsh realities of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The other thing we’re dealing with is that people who are close to retirement are saying, ‘no more’,” McConnell said. “This isn’t what they signed up for. Declaring six people dead on a weekly basis has a tendency to affect you. And the nurses who are getting ready to enter the workforce … some of them are saying, ‘not right now’. This is a mess. And that squeeze is impacting staffing and morale of every healthcare worker at present and affecting our local hospitals.”
McConnell said county residents who receive the coronavirus vaccine could positively impact hospital workloads as well as treatment for non-coronavirus patients who need it.
“If the length of your stay in an ICU is five days rather than 21, it allows us to provide more care, because there’s turnover,” McConnell said. “Coronavirus is creating longer lengths of stay and less turnover, which means we can take care of fewer people who are very sick. It’s compressing all of the other resources we have.”
An emergency declaration on Monday would have been a means to educate the public about the gravity of the situation, according to McConnell.
“If it changes the mind of even 100 people to get the vaccine, that can change things for the better in the short and long term,” McConnell said. “We’re down 340 positions since we were seeing 1,000 cases per month, and we’re continuing to have our numbers chipped away at.”
But at Monday’s board meeting, at least one county resident opposed an emergency declaration by county officials.
“(The county) has basically caused its own problems in its overzealous reaction to this pandemic,” said Kingman resident Jeff Esposito. “This is not a county problem, and if (the board) proceeds with this, there’s going to be hell to pay.”
The cure might not be politics
Mohave County Supervisors Ron Gould, Hildy Angius and Travis Lingenfelter opposed an emergency declaration at Monday’s meeting.
“The best thing you could do as a business is to stop forcing your staff to be vaccinated,” Gould told McConnell. “If staff aren’t going to show up for work because you’re forcing them to be vaccinated, that would be your best course of action.”
But according to McConnell, mandating vaccines for staff members at Kingman Regional Medical Center was not a matter of choice. Mandatory vaccinations for hospital staff were implemented in compliance with an executive order by President Biden, which was expected to take effect on Jan. 4. That mandate has since been challenged in federal court, and Kingman Regional Medical Center has since rescinded vaccination requirements for employees.
“(The mandate) was a condition of participation under Medicare,” McConnell said. “This is not something that was taken lightly, and the second it had a stay of execution in the federal courts, we walked the mandate back … but I cannot take a political stance as a hospital. You can take a political stance as a county, but I am not in a position where I can thumb my nose at 75% of our revenue, if you want to continue having a community hospital.”
A resolution without a declaration
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to deny an emergency declaration due to low staffing at local hospitals.
Instead, the county’s governing board voted 3-2 to request that hospitals work with the Mohave County Health Department to draft a resolution, informing county residents of the issue. That resolution is expected to be presented to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next month.
Angius and Gould voted against the measure at Monday’s meeting.
