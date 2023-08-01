Allen Tempert

Allen Tempert addresses the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at a special Aug. 1 meeting in Kingman. Tempert was tasked this year with exploring the use of hand-counting ballots in future elections, as opposed to the continued use of voting machines.

 YouTube still image, Aug. 1, 2023.

Mohave County Supervisors on Tuesday voted to continue the use of electronic voting machines.

The vote came after the county gained statewide attention almost three months ago after supervisors voted to explore the possibility of hand counting ballots in future elections. 

7
1
0
0
5

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.