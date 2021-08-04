The Mohave County Board of Supervisors did not support sending speeding or off-highway vehicle recreation to the 2022 CSA Legislative Summit, with Supervisors Travis Lingenfelter and Ron Gould taking a firm stance against the unworkable and “unenforceable” regulations.
Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski recommended a new subsection under state law, Arizona Revised Statute 28-1174A, regarding off-highway vehicle safety. Among other components such as protections for trails and wildlife, the statute notes that a person “shall not drive an off-highway vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of persons or property.”
Latoski’s recommendation would have expanded on that statute.
“It expands on ARS 28-1174A ‘A person shall not drive an off-highway vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of persons or property’ in a manner supporting routine speed enforcement activities specific to OHV vehicles on any public rights-of-way,” according to the agenda.
The current statute may be more applicable to post-crash and causal factor investigation, Latoski wrote.
“This proposal promotes OHV safety and reduced crash likelihood on premise of enforcement and general operator awareness of safe OHV operating speed,” he continued in the proposal, noting that crashes, injuries and fatalities occur with “regularity both on designated trails as well as public roads.”
The proposed addition was to add that those vehicles shall not be driven “on any public right-of-way at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions, having regard for the actual and potential hazards there existing. In every event, speed shall be controlled as necessary to avoid collision with any person, vehicle, or other object on or adjacent to the public right-of-way.”
But two supervisors who grew up with desert recreation were vocally unsupportive of the proposal.
“I lived to tell the tale without any speed limits because I used my head, and you learn what you can and what you can’t do,” said Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1. “We’re a county that’s very strong in natural amenities, and I think that you see it in our economy that the reason you have so many people from California and other areas come into our area is because their waterways and their outdoors spaces are so overregulated that they come over here because we’re not.”
The supervisor called that lack of regulation a strength for Mohave County, adding that even with speed enforcement, there would be those who get into trouble and hurt themselves.
“I don’t think it’s going to help and I think that it’s fine the way it is,” he continued. “If you’re going to operate equipment off road, motorcycles, side-by-sides, whatever it is, use common sense, use your head. But we don’t need additional regulations on speed limits and all this other garbage.”
Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 agreed, saying that he started riding dirt bikes when he was 7 years old.
“There’s a certain sense of freedom that people have when they’re 4-wheeling in the desert, and I want that to continue,” he said. “Speed limits are essentially unenforceable; they don’t enforce speed limits on county dirt roads now, let alone on off-road trails, so it would effectively be unenforceable.
“It’s got economic downturns for my area, for the whole county I believe,” the supervisor continued. “I just think it’s unworkable and problematic, and it limits people’s freedom.”
The board was unanimous in its vote to not advance the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.