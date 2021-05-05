Mohave County’s election director earlier this year proposed a possible evolution in future Mohave County elections – but on Monday, the county’s governing board wasn’t convinced.
Earlier this year, Election Director Allen Tempert proposed the use of on-demand ballot devices to be used in possible county voting centers. The centers would allow county residents to vote in future elections without the need to do so in their assigned voting precincts. The new machines would have cost about $425,000, almost all of which could be paid through a combination of federal grant funding and the elections’ department’s existing equipment replacement budget.
A vote on Tempert’s proposal was postponed last month, pending the results of a state audit of Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 election. But on Monday, the county’s governing board voted unanimously against Tempert’s proposal.
Supervisor Hildy Angius seemed to reject the proposal outright this week.
“I’ll be honest, I’m not for voting centers anyway,” Angius said. “I’m probably going to be a ‘no’ vote … But I think the idea behind waiting for the audit is to see what may have gone wrong and change some of the ways that we vote because of that. I’ve been told that some believe voting centers are the reason they are having so many problems.”
The Arizona Senate-commissioned recount of nearly 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots began on April 19. According to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, the audit would continue until May 14. According to statements last month by Angius, state legislators have asked the county’s governing board to postpone discussion and possible action of Tempert’s proposed changes until that audit is completed. Now, however, supervisors seemed to question the reliability and function of voting centers elsewhere throughout the state.
Supervisor Ron Gould also expressed doubt as to the possible use, or security, of voting centers in Mohave County.
“What if the audit finds there was a problem with voting centers in Maricopa County,” Gould said. “That might change the way people vote … I think if the data does uncover problems with voting centers, we certainly don’t want to go ahead with a voting center in our county.”
Board Chairman Buster Johnson also appeared to reject Tempert’s proposal at Monday’s meeting.
“I’m just against it,” Johnson said. “They would be able to know what precincts voted because those precincts are counted. I don’t know if they could tell if it went to a vote center, because you can vote earlier by mail, or vote on election day.”
Tempert has said the shift to a voting center system of voting would improve voter confidence and ease the process of voting for many Mohave County residents who might not be able to reach their respective home precincts before election night is over.
(1) comment
Always good to see the Republicans at every level of government making it difficult for the voters to cast their ballots.
What we need are all elections for Federal office being conducted using a Federal Election ID card issued automatically at age 18 that allows EVERY citizen the right to vote anywhere in the country, or by mail, without infringement by any state. The winner would be the person receiving the most votes – period. Let the states keep mucking about with their disgusting voter suppression efforts, but ALL elections for federal offices would be held on the first Saturday and Sunday in November and handled by the Federal government using the Federal Election ID card with a solid paper trail and no state interference!
And dump the EC a racist piece of garbage put in to placate ignorant southerners. And who came up with the idea that one sheep loving fool in Wyoming’s vote is more important than seventy educated voters in California?
