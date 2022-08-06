Mohave County’s Senior Nutrition Program will continue a partnership with Puerto Rico-based Asociacion Nacional pro Personas Mayores this week, which will subsidize the employment costs of Mohave County seniors who serve the program.

The decision came under a 3-2 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday. The partnership will continue under a four-year agreement between the county’s health department and the international agency. The program will be facilitated by Asociacion Nacional’s Senior Community Service Employment Program, “Project Ayuda,” in Tucson.

