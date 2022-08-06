Mohave County’s Senior Nutrition Program will continue a partnership with Puerto Rico-based Asociacion Nacional pro Personas Mayores this week, which will subsidize the employment costs of Mohave County seniors who serve the program.
The decision came under a 3-2 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday. The partnership will continue under a four-year agreement between the county’s health department and the international agency. The program will be facilitated by Asociacion Nacional’s Senior Community Service Employment Program, “Project Ayuda,” in Tucson.
Not everyone was pleased with that decision, however, after discussion on the issue was continued from the board’s July 18 meeting.
County resident Tanya Dousend spoke during a public hearing on the decision this week.
“This agenda item falls in line with the United Nations’ Marxist ‘Agenda 2030’,” Dousend said. “...The Senior Community Service Employment Program is actually listed in the United Nations’ U.S. country report, inquiring what contributions to age-related policies the U.S. has made toward the implementation of Agenda 2030 sustainable development goals.”
Doused was referring to the international organization’s “Agenda 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” which was drafted in 2015 as in an effort to combat worldwide poverty, disease and hunger.
“When you’re playing with wealth redistribution, you’re playing with fire,” Dousend said. “The United Nations doesn’t recognize God-given rights as inherent and inalienable. They think they can bestow rights on their subjects, and they have a plan to redistribute America’s wealth and prosperity internationally.”
But if there were an international conspiracy to redistribute America’s wealth through senior nutrition assistance, Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley did not address it at Monday’s meeting.
“Our senior programs are heavily reliant on volunteers, as we have struggled to get them,” Burley told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “This program fills the gap that would otherwise need filling through the county’s general fund. One way or another, we need staff to manage and provide services for this particular program, and (the Senior Community Service Employment Program) is a great program that helps us do that.”
According to Burley, three positions remain open under the program within the health department, with only one of those positions having been filled as of this week.
Mohave County Board Chairman Ron Gould proposed a vote to deny continuing the program. That decision was rebuked by a 3-2 vote by the board’s members.
The board then voted by the same margin to approve the program as requested.
