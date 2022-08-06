The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies is being tested in Arizona. Voters on Tuesday are choosing between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on. The Arizona races are poised to provide important clues about the GOP’s direction. Meanwhile, voters in Kansas decided not to allow the Legislature to restrict or ban abortion. In Michigan, conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor days after Trump endorsed her. In Missouri, Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for senator.