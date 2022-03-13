The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted last week to renew a lease with Lake Havasu City for use of the consolidated courthouse facility on 2100 College Drive.
According to county records, the new lease would be a month-by-month extension of the city’s existing lease over the property — which includes one courtroom, with access to another courtroom in the event of an emergency, and offices with amenities at the facility.
Lake Havasu City will lease 5,200 square feet of space at the facility at a rate of $1.32 per square-foot - seven cents higher than a rate proposed by Mohave County officials last month - in an effort to render an equivalent value to a lease by Mohave County over space used by the Mohave County Attorney’s office at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. The revised lease represents a 42-cent-per-square foot increase over the city’s previous 2019 lease agreement.
The revised lease will also require that Lake Havasu City pay a 14% share of the consolidated courthouses’ electricity costs, estimated at $716 per month, and $2,250 per month for security services at the location. All of this, according to the new square-footage cost approved by the county on Monday, will equal about $9,828.21 per month billed to the city for continued use of the consolidated courthouse.
And that use is expected to continue into the near future. While Havasu Municipal Court officials say space at the facility may have grown less sufficient to meet the city’s needs in the past three decades, plans for a new city courthouse on Acoma Boulevard aren’t expected to come to fruition until late next year, if not longer.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the new lease agreement Monday, March 7, by unanimous decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.