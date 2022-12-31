The Arizona Department of Water Resources last week applied state protections for Kingman’s water supply against irrigation by agricultural interests. Now, county officials are seeking ways to reverse years of over-irrigation of a well once in danger of running dry.
Mohave County and the City of Kingman sought state protection for the Hualapai Valley Sub-Basin for more than four years, after a U.S. Geological Survey study showed that continued irrigation would ultimately deplete the city’s water supply within the next century. Although those requests were initially rebuffed by state officials due to policy that relied on existing water measurements, rather than future predicted measurements, those protections were ultimately granted on Dec. 20 under an order by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke. But saving water is one thing: Getting it back is another.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the county and its regional partners can now focus additional time, resources and attention on measures to replenish the Hualapai sub-basin. According to past statements by Lingenfelter, agricultural interests were as of last month using more than 30,000 annual acre-feet of water from that aquifer than the sub-basin could naturally recharge in a given year.
Projects that could possibly aid in recharging the Hualapai Sub-Basin may be identified, Lingenfelter said in a proposal to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. And during the 2022 Arizona Legislative Session, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority was awarded $200 million for water conservation projects throughout the state, under a series of competitive grants and loans. Lingenfelter now says the county should position itself now to compete for that grant funding when it becomes available, to address water needs in Kingman and throughout the county.
Doing so, however, will require county officials to budget a 10% match to possible grant funding next year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss Lingenfelter’s proposal and future grant funding at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
