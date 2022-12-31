Hualapai aquifers

A water tank is set up to irrigate crops in the Red Lake area. Many local residents are worried about farm operations depleting Hualapai Valley basin aquifers.

 Courtesy

The Arizona Department of Water Resources last week applied state protections for Kingman’s water supply against irrigation by agricultural interests. Now, county officials are seeking ways to reverse years of over-irrigation of a well once in danger of running dry.

Mohave County and the City of Kingman sought state protection for the Hualapai Valley Sub-Basin for more than four years, after a U.S. Geological Survey study showed that continued irrigation would ultimately deplete the city’s water supply within the next century. Although those requests were initially rebuffed by state officials due to policy that relied on existing water measurements, rather than future predicted measurements, those protections were ultimately granted on Dec. 20 under an order by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke. But saving water is one thing: Getting it back is another.

