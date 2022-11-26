Hildy Angius

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Two rural Arizona counties have voted to delay certifying their ballot canvasses as some in the GOP claim voters were disenfranchised. Just two counties, Mohave and Cochise county are delaying their duty to certify their elections.

Republican-heavy counties Graham, La Paz, Pinal, and Yuma certified their results on Monday. And while a rumor spread on social media sites on Monday suggesting Gila County would delay certifying their results, the county had already done so in a unanimous vote last Friday.

The supervisors’ decision to put off certification appears to have been at least partly influenced by people who live outside those counties, including some activists involved in a failed movement to throw out 2020 election results. Those activists have revived claims they made unsuccessfully in 2020 —that vote-counting machines weren’t properly certified — even though the Arizona Supreme Court rejected that claim in September.

The county board of supervisors has put their party before the citizens of Mohave County one too many times. We need supervisors that will work for All county residents, not just their political party. This newspaper has polled readers about different county supervisors actions and repeatedly the poll results come back that about 2/3rds of respondents do not agree with the supervisor's actions. We need representation, not political horseplay.

Pamela Meyers

Similar to 2020, there is overwhelming evidence of "election irregularities" but only a limited time to present that evidence. Since then, frauds and mistakes have been proven. Mohave County can show its respect for election laws by delaying certification until all investigations are complete.

