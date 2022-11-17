The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to canvass this year’s general election results, following a series of Democratic victories in key state positions.

Arizonans this year favored Governor-elect Katie Hobbs over Republican Kari Lake, while incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly secured his seat against Donald Trump-endorsed rival Blake Masters. With the General Election now over, congressional Republicans maintained a 218-210 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, while Democrats maintained a 50-49 majority in the U.S. Senate as of this week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.