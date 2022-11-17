The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to canvass this year’s general election results, following a series of Democratic victories in key state positions.
Arizonans this year favored Governor-elect Katie Hobbs over Republican Kari Lake, while incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly secured his seat against Donald Trump-endorsed rival Blake Masters. With the General Election now over, congressional Republicans maintained a 218-210 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, while Democrats maintained a 50-49 majority in the U.S. Senate as of this week.
The results have been a sore spot among Republican-leaning Mohave County voters, but county officials say that in Mohave County, the election saw little conflict that would otherwise complicate this year’s canvass.
This year’s election saw a 33.54% voter turnout in Mohave County, with 49,412 total ballots cast earlier this month. Of those ballots, 39,847 were cast by registered Republicans, with 9,367 cast by Democrats. According to county records, 51.91% of registered Republicans voted in this year’s mid-term election, compared to 44.42% of registered Democrats in Mohave County.
“Our elections director did a good job of running the election,” said Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould on Thursday. “There are always going to be hitches, but overall our elections staff did a great job.”
Gould says that he’s heard many complaints from his constituents about how the election was conducted in Maricopa County this year. The state’s largest county, and home to 4.41 million of Arizona’s 7.17 million residents, saw a shift toward Democratic leadership in 2020, and has for two years been a source of contention among Republicans nationwide.
“People are upset with the way Maricopa County ran their elections, not testing their machines, ink running on their ballots … things that shouldn’t happen during an election. I’m disappointed that Republicans lost the Governor’s Office and the senator’s race, as well as the Secretary of State and the Attorney General. But I’m happy we picked up to congressional seats and took control of the House.”
Gould said this week that he does not foresee any issue that would prevent Mohave County from canvassing this year’s general election results.
That decision is expected to be made Monday, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting in Kingman.
