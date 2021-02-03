An industrial training center planned for Mohave County got a key vote of support this week from the county Board of Supervisors.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors agreed to sign on to a letter of support for the project, which is planned for the area near Industrial Park in Kingman. The $5.5 million facility planned by Mohave Community College would train people to work as truckers, electricians and other industrial careers, according to a news release from Mohave County.
The county said the proposed Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, which is still in the early planning stages, would bolster local efforts to develop the workforce and support employee retention throughout the county. The facility would provide resources for high school vocational students, MCC students, as well as adults involved in workforce training, the county said.
The Board of Supervisors voted Monday to ask Board Chairman Buster Johnson to write a letter of support to Gov. Doug Ducey. The letter will be delivered to Ducey by State Rep. Regina Cobb, who plans on working on accompanying legislation for funding, the news release said.
The county said the proposed facility will help the state reach its Achieve60AZ initiative, which calls for 60 percent of Arizona’s workforce to have achieved some level of post-high-school education.
The center would be located on 10 acres of donated land amid a 1,300-acre private industrial park in Kingman. The center was first announced in October 2019.
The county said it expects the site will be open with its first classes by spring 2023.
