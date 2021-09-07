The Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution they say is meant to support recent actions by the Arizona Legislature, Gov. Doug Ducey, and the Attorney General’s Office that outlaw the creation of vaccine passports and curtail covid vaccine mandates.
The resolution, dubbed the “Healthcare Freedom & Privacy Against Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Requirements” states that no person who chooses not to be vaccinated should be required to. It also claims that it is unconstitutional for the government to require vaccinations, and that it is an invasion of privacy to require anyone to say whether or not they have been vaccinated as a condition of employment, education, access to events, or normal commercial or recreational activities. The resolution also encourages businesses and schools to avoid any vaccine mandates for employees, students, customers, or anyone else. If they do, the resolution says those businesses should provide accommodations for those who cannot be vaccinated due to a disability or a “sincerely-held” religious belief.
The resolution cites a variety of sources including Senate Bill 1824, which was signed into law by Ducey, which prohibits cities and counties from establishing a vaccine passport, or requiring that any person be vaccinated. It also cites an opinion written by the Attorney General’s Office that argues employers must accommodate people who cannot be vaccinated due to sincerely-held religious beliefs or a disability. On Tuesday Attorney General Mark Brnovich also announced his conclusion that a Tucson ordinance that requires city employees to be vaccinated is illegal.
The Board of Supervisors passed the resolution with a 3-2 vote, with supervisors Buster Johnson and Jean Bishop casting the dissenting votes.
“I had this item placed onto our agenda today in support of the Arizona Legislature, the Arizona Governor, and the Arizona Attorney General solidifying our individual healthcare freedom of choice,” Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said. “If you have to carry a pass on your phone or a card in your pocket proving that you were coerced into injecting something into your body in order to keep your employment, to gain access to a grocery store, to gain medical care, or to freely move about society then you no longer live in a free country.”
Lingenfelter said such decisions should be made in consultation with a primary care physician, with each person and family making their own choice.
Bishop said she agrees with a lot of what is written in the resolution, but said a lot of it is opinion and she is uncomfortable attaching the county to those opinions.
“The governor’s executive order basically says much of what is in this county resolution we are being asked to vote on this morning,” Bishop said. “We pride ourselves on limited government and yet we develop a resolution here that is essentially a grab bag full of issues already covered by the Constitution, by state law and the governor’s executive orders… Our job is to represent the citizens of Mohave County on both sides of the aisle.”
Bishop also pointed out that the resolution is non-binding, and unenforceable.
Johnson also voted against the resolution, saying they address hypothetical situations that the county has no control over.
“None of these things we can do,” he said. “We don’t have the authority to make vaccine passports or mandate shots. When you talk about mandating shots there are court decisions when it goes to an extreme of a pandemic situation where they do mandate shots, but I don’t think that will ever happen here. So I think we are just fanning the flames.”
Supervisor Ron Gould agreed that the resolution is just words, but said he felt it was important for the county to speak out on the record.
“Are we going to let a totalitarian government inject things into our bodies against our will?” Gould asked.
Hildy Angius said also agreed that the resolution is redundant given the actions taken at the state level.
“But I don’t think we can say it enough that in Mohave County we will always go the extra mile to protect your freedoms,” she said.
Mohave County’s vaccination rate has lagged behind the rest of the state, with 56.4% of Arizona’s entire population vaccinated, while 42.3% of Mohave County residents have been vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.