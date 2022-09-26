Kingman-based WeCom Communications will pursue funding under a $1 billion federal grant program to expand broadband service on the I-11 corridor - and the company will do so with the blessing of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

WeCom announced earlier this month that the company would pursue a Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure grant under the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. Grant funding under the program would be used to erect new fiber optic connections from Las Vegas to Kingman, and to Wickenberg, ultimately leading to Phoenix along I-11. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter of endorsement for the project to U.S. Department of Commerce Officials on Monday, in support of the company’s grant proposal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.