Kingman-based WeCom Communications will pursue funding under a $1 billion federal grant program to expand broadband service on the I-11 corridor - and the company will do so with the blessing of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
WeCom announced earlier this month that the company would pursue a Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure grant under the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. Grant funding under the program would be used to erect new fiber optic connections from Las Vegas to Kingman, and to Wickenberg, ultimately leading to Phoenix along I-11. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter of endorsement for the project to U.S. Department of Commerce Officials on Monday, in support of the company’s grant proposal.
According to county officials this month, the proposed fiber optic connection would overcome telecommunications “dead zones” on I-11, and expedite communication for emergency response teams in the area. The project would provide additional broadband service on one of Arizona’s most dangerous sections of highway, county officials said, while allowing previous broadband infrastructure funding to be used in other areas of the county.
“Mohave County is in a really great position to have broadband services that match or exceed any county in the state,” Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said on Monday. “That is, in part, predicated on the interstate system for broadband that has been laid out by (Arizona officials), which has connected us to Phoenix as a hub through Flagstaff. But when we looked at that network for review, we recognized that the future of I-11 was not really included.”
According to Elters, the grant would allow redundancy in Mohave County’s growing fiber optic network.
Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould, who is familiar with the route, said such connectivity may come as a relief for travelers.
“I don’t know if this will help the cell phone service between Wikieup and Wickenburg or not, but it would be nice to be able to make a phone call when I can see cell towers,” Gould said.
The county’s governing board approved its letter of recommendation for WeCom’s grant proposal by unanimous decision on Monday, at the board’s most recent meeting.
