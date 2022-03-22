Mohave County Community Service officials are seeking a $7,000 state grant to aid the area’s homeless alongside partnering organizations. But not all members of the county’s governing board were convinced of the benefit.
The grant funding would be provided through the Arizona Department of Housing, and used to provide planning and training activities for Community Services Department staff to work with Mohave County Continuum of Care partner organizations such as Catholic Charities — ultimately serving the region’s homeless. A request to receive the grant funding throughout the remainder of this year was posed to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, and was tabled for future discussion as county supervisors sought a report to determine how services are aiding homeless residents.
County citizens spoke against the proposed grant this week, citing Arizona Department of Housing Local Continuums to End Homelessness guidelines required to receive grant funding.
“According to the LCEH strategic action plan for 2022, all individuals have the right to safe, affordable housing and healthy communities with access to supportive services,” said county resident Tanya Dousend, who opposed the grant funding. “Since when did housing, healthy communities and supportive services become rights? Giving housing and services is charity … it’s public use. Without due process or just compensation, it’s a violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.”
Under the proposed grant agreement, county officials would be required to educate themselves on concepts of social justice and engage in discussions on the topic of racial equity.
But according to Community Services Director Michael Smith, such practices are already followed by members of his department.
“I look at equity as providing services to all of Mohave County, with equal ability by residents to receive those services,” Smith said. “If we need to go to Colorado City, we’ll go there. If we need to send Catholic Charities or someone else to Lake Havasu City or Bullhead City, we’ll do that … many of these requirements have been going on through the (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) for many years.”
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius appeared to be skeptical toward the Mohave County Continuum of Care’s work with partnering organizations at Monday’s meeting.
“I’m uncomfortable with how much government is involved with nonprofit organizations,” Angius said. “These are nonprofits and faith-based organizations … they should be kept separate from the county. If they take grants, it shouldn’t be overseen by the government. I would like to get more information before I’m comfortable enough to vote on it.”
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter didn’t reject the Community Service Department’s request outright this week, but appeared to entertain doubts of his own toward the effort.
“We work very hard for our money,” Lingenfelter said. “If people feel compelled to donate directly to these organizations, it’s our right to do that. But I don’t feel comfortable with the county being the middle-man. Why can’t these organizations get grants directly? If I don’t see (county assistance) moving the needle in measurable ways, I have a hard time supporting it.”
According to Smith, however, the duty of the county’s community services department is to improve the lives of county residents - regardless of their travails - and to nurture their respective opportunities. The county already performs this function with housing vouchers for homeless or at-risk residents who may be among those county’s most vulnerable residents.
And according to Smith, he intends to do more to serve county residents through his department, if able.
According to Angius, however, grant assistance through Mohave County to nonprofit organizations may do less to aid those organizations in their own respective missions than would private donations.
“If you took all of the money that gets taken by the government, and left more money in people’s pockets, things would get better quickly,” Angius said. “But we have more homelessness, more addiction and more mental health crises than ever before. If that money went to the end-users instead of the government, I think we would see less of any of these things.”
Mohave County Board Chairman Ron Gould challenged the use of government grant funding through the county to assist nonprofit charitable organizations.
“It’s a $7,000 grant,” Gould said. “How much would it cost to administer this grant? To me, it looks like it gets gobbled up by bureaucracy before that money can even get someone a room for the night.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday to table further discussion on the matter for its April 18 meeting in Kingman. During that meeting, Smith is expected to provide a detailed report on how area homeless have benefited from the county’s collaboration with partnering agencies until now.
