KINGMAN – The Mohave County Supervisors tabled a $7,000 grant to the county from the Arizona Department of Housing for homeless services.
At the Monday, March 21 board meeting, the grant was tabled for 30 days so that the Community Services Department can come back with a report on the grant and its language.
The grant would help pay for planning and training activities for the Community Services Department and Mohave County Homeless Continuum of Care (MCHCC) to coordinate services for homeless folks throughout the county.
Attendees opposed to the grant cited language in the agreement such as “equity” and “social justice,” stating it promoted “Marxism.” The term “equity,” which means being fair and impartial, was argued to be too politically left in the grant’s language.
Chairman Ron Gould said with the trail the funds have to follow, the money gets “gobbled up” by bureaucracy before it helps recipients.
Gould also discussed the “social justice” and “racial equity” portions of the 83 page form. He recommended the Community Services Department in the upcoming report include what “social justice” and “racial equity” measures are involved in meeting the grant requirements. “I’m just curious how this got embedded into these government forms because to me this is a Marxist idea,” Gould said.
According to the agenda, requirements for the grant include designating positions that are identified, reported and updated. The position that sparked the conversation is the social justice/racial equity member.
Michael Smith, Mohave County Community Services director, said equity means supporting Mohave County individuals and communities during hard times. Smith said that the mandates, such as reporting what the money is used for, is not a new requirement when the department receives grants.
Smith was not sure exactly who held the responsibility of social justice/racial equity members within the department, but would look into it for the report.
“I look at equity as providing services to all residents of Mohave County with equal ability to receive those,” Smith said. Smith said part of these grants would cover going throughout the county to scope out homeless individuals and provide help and assistance.
For training in regards to equity, Smith said staff would have to do training of that nature regardless in order to keep Section 8 housing and other social service programs. Smith said MCHCC consists of local services agencies, such as Cornerstone Mission and other religious charities.
Smith said the Community Services Department consists of workforce and housing services. For the workforce side, Smith said they will help anyone, regardless of their situation, find new opportunities to better their lives. On the housing side, the department has almost 550 vouchers they can provide.
“These are some of the people that are hit the hardest that would be on the street and they would be homeless,” Smith said.
Since taking over the department in 2020, Smith said it’s been a priority for the MCHCC to collect data and work with local agencies so they can improve the organizations and community services. Data may include health status and referral outcomes to track what results are successful.
“Working with these agencies, I felt that we could within Mohave County provide people an opportunity and education on resources within the county as well as the state so that they can better improve their life and have an opportunity,” Smith said.
Opportunities aren’t free and there are requirements that need to be followed. Those seeking assistance may have a disability or mental health issue so Smith said part of Community Service’s job is to work with local social service agencies. Smith said there are many reasons people fall on hard times.
Smith gave an example of an elderly woman who came to the department seeking assistance because her rent went up by several hundred dollars. As a senior, Smith said she needed help finding housing along with computer assistance, which the department was able to provide.
Smith said the department also contributes to projects such as Kingman Veteran Villas, which houses 49 veterans.
Supervisor Hildy Angius, District 2, said the homeless situation isn’t better than it was five years ago. Angius said she is uncomfortable with the government being involved in nonprofit organizations due to the amount of hoops they have to jump through to get grants.
“They should be kept separately, and if they do take grants it shouldn’t have to be overseen by government,” Angius said.
When more government money is put into issues, Angius said problems don’t get solved. She claimed if people choose where they donated their money to, more issues would be resolved. She also said some problems cannot be fixed.
Jean Bishop, District 4, said anyone could become homeless at any time due to financial reasons or health reasons. She also said that the Kingman Area Food Bank has seen an increase in people utilizing the resources.
According to the Kingman Area Food Bank Facebook page, in the past 90 days the food bank has seen 727 new individuals and 402 new households.
Travis Lingenfelter, District 1, said that individuals should be able to choose which charities they donate to. Without really “moving the needle” on the issue surrounding homelessness, Lingenfelter said he doesn’t support the county approving the measure.
“I don’t feel comfortable with the county being the middleman in that,” Lingenfelter said. “Why can’t these organizations go out and get their own grants directly?”
Supervisors also approved the Federal National Criminal History Improvement Grant Agreement for Lake Havasu City Justice Court staff overtime costs of $16,568 with a match of $1,841 from the county and almost $200 for paper and toner with a match of $22.
The grant will allow for overtime during a clean-up project that will make sure cases, specifically domestic violence offenses, have been properly reported to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The project was endorsed by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. The item was not discussed and met with no public opposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.