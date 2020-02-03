A decision that would require event organizers to seek a permit from Mohave County has been tabled for now.
The amendment to county rules would have required event organizers to receive a county permit and 15-day notice for events of 50 to 200 participants. Event holders expecting more than 200 participants would require approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, and a 45-day notice before the event could take place.
The issue arose in October, when a celebration of Donald Trump’s presidency was scheduled to begin at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Denied permitting by the Kingman Police Department, however, “Trumpstock” organizer Laurie Bezick was forced to change the event’s venue to Golden Valley, one day before the event was scheduled to begin. On short notice, Bezick was unable to obtain necessary permitting for her event, which county officials say was a recipe for catastrophe.
“What Trumpstock did was it helped us to see issues we had within the ordinance,” said Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh. “We weren’t able to respond to their request (for permitting) when it came in, and we only heard about it the day before. What we heard was that it could be 25-to-1,000 people.”
Trumpstock began Oct. 4, with special guests including Congressman Paul Gosar expected to attend. If the event met its expected attendance of thousands, according to Mohave County officials, it would have proceeded without a county health inspection, a professional security agency, without a permit to sell alcohol, and without first responders to respond quickly to potential emergencies at the event.
“Around the time of Trumpstock, the (Board of Supervisors) asked us to revise the statutes so that they’d better serve the public,” Walsh said at the meeting. “The former wordage said they would have to get a permit if there was a ‘large assemblage of people’. We asked ourselves, what quantity of people would start affecting the neighbors? We settled on about 50.”
The number would not only apply to events like Trumpstock, however. In the unincorporated areas of Mohave County, events such as parties, ribbon-cuttings for businesses or similar gatherings may also have required a county permit under the revised ordinances.
“I believe Trumpstock was an anomaly,” Angius said. “Fifty people … that could be a gathering to watch the sunset. It seems like government overreach. I think we need to vet it more and talk about it more … it seems like a one-time problem, and this will be an all-the-time answer. People are not going to be happy with it.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, however, it’s a problem that will need to be addressed.
“We have a liability to protect the people in our area … Something needs to be done,” Johnson said.
The Board of Supervisors elected to further debate the matter in March.
