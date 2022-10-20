The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been without a mobile command post for about three years, after a motor vehicle accident destroyed its previous command vehicle in 2019. Now, the road toward replacing that vehicle will be a little longer.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors chose on Monday to take no action in a discussion on the possible $400,000 replacement, pending review of Sheriff Doug Schuster’s request at a future meeting.
Under a request by Schuster in September, funding for the sheriff’s mobile command post would have come from Mohave County’s allocation of $41 million in coronavirus relief funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
When Schuster was elected as sheriff in 2016, he and other county officials worked together to enhance law enforcement operations in one of the country’s largest counties. Extensive planning by Schuster and county staff led to the sheriff’s 2019 “10-year Strategic Plan,” which emphasized payroll needs and staffing needs for the department in what would become a decade-long effort to make the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office an agency able to compete with neighboring law enforcement organizations for manpower and resources.
Although Schuster did not make the replacement of his office’s former command post a priority at that time, Schuster said that federal funding under ARPA may provide the county with an ability to replace that command vehicle with no additional cost to taxpayers.
“We are in desperate need of a command post,” Schuster said on Monday. “That became more apparent to me this year, and I think the timing is right. We run close to 200 missions per year out in the desert, and in rural areas, and some of those missions go for very long periods of time.”
Prior to the destruction of the sheriff’s previous mobile command post in 2019, the vehicle allowed an air-conditioned space in which deputies could gather, share information and rest between duties. Now, Schuster says deputies have been forced to erect tents during extended operations in rural and remote areas of Mohave County, even under triple-digit summer temperatures.
“We’re using tailgates for days on end, and it’s unacceptable,” Schuster said. “(The previous command post) was destroyed in a car accident in 2019. It was a recreational trailer, that had even then outlived its use, but it was all we had.”
A new command vehicle would cost about $400,000, according to Schuster - which he says may be a negligible sum compared to the value such a vehicle could provide to his department and to county residents.
For Mohave County Supervisors, however, there remained some confusion as to how each of the county’s supervisory districts would share the cost. Last April, supervisors voted to divide the county’s total $41 million in ARPA grant funding between the county’s five supervisory districts. Now, supervisors will need to plan how the cost of a new sheriff’s command post may be split between them.
And according to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, of Kingman, much of the ARPA grant funding awarded to the county’s First and Fourth supervisory districts has already been allocated, or will soon be allocated to projects throughout the county.
“We have projects pending before us that have already been brought up,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City. “It makes it hard for us when we already have (projects) in our own districts to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.