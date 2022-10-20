Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster

Doug Schuster

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been without a mobile command post for about three years, after a motor vehicle accident destroyed its previous command vehicle in 2019. Now, the road toward replacing that vehicle will be a little longer.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors chose on Monday to take no action in a discussion on the possible $400,000 replacement, pending review of Sheriff Doug Schuster’s request at a future meeting.

