A county-owned vacant lot in Downtown Lake Havasu City could be used for additional parking space in the area of Arizona State University’s Havasu campus.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to work out a lease agreement with Lake Havasu City, through a collaboration between county and city staff.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents Havasu, initially proposed the agreement.
“(Havasu) wants to use the land for parking, and they want a reduced rate on the lease,” Johnson said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “I couldn’t imagine the lease going longer than five years, because as the land gets more valuable, we’ll need to sell it or make some decision about what to do with the land. That was agreeable to (Lake Havasu City).”
The land in question is located at 2223 Swanson Ave, the former site of the county’s senior center in Havasu. The former senior center was closed almost 20 years ago, and put up for auction before it was ultimately demolished. Now the land remains vacant and surrounded by existing parking across from ASU-Havasu.
According to Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, negotiations will now proceed between Havasu and Mohave County officials for a lease on the land. If approved, the land may be paved and used to accommodate additional parking in the area.
“It’s a very preliminary step,” Knudson said. “But it’s a step in the right direction. It’s an approach to alleviating parking concerns for ASU, Downtown, multi-family housing in the area … and the additional parking will help local businesses and those attending activities that take place, like the soccer games at ASU-Havasu.”
Now, all that remains is for the city and county to agree on the language of a possible lease contract.
“It’s got to make sense for the city, and it’s got to make sense for the county,” Knudson said.
According to county legal representative Ryan Esplin, a final lease agreement for less than the site’s appraised value would require unanimous approval by the county’s governing board.
