Vacant county land on Swanson Avenue

Less than an acre of vacant county land lies on the 2200 block of Swanson Avenue, where it has remained closed to visitors in search of parking space. That could change, however, as Mohave County and Lake Havasu City officials enter negotiations for a possible lease agreement for the property.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

A county-owned vacant lot in Downtown Lake Havasu City could be used for additional parking space in the area of Arizona State University’s Havasu campus.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to work out a lease agreement with Lake Havasu City, through a collaboration between county and city staff.

