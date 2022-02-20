KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 22 will consider awarding a contract for the design and construction of the new Mohave County Animal Shelter.
According to the meeting agenda, the new facility will be placed on three acres in the vicinity of 3269 Burbank St. in the City of Kingman.
It is set to be approximately 9,000-square feet complete with 42 enclosed dog kennels, 32 cat condos and more.
County staff recommend that on Tuesday, the board award and sign a design-build contract with Woodruff Construction of Flagstaff for the new shelter.
The contractor was one of two, along with T.R. Orr, Inc., that provided submittals for the shelter project.
That contract would entail $271,752 for pre-construction services. Staff is also requesting that County Manager Sam Elters be authorized to sign guaranteed maximum price amendments in an amount not to exceed $3.1 million.
According to the contactor’s timeline submitted to the county, construction of the facility itself will begin in September 2022 with a completion date of July 2023That, in addition to the construction price, brings the total project budget to $3.5 million.
Shelter Director Nicole Mangiameli told the Miner in October 2021 that she anticipates an increase in adoptions with the completion of the new shelter.
“The projection is that animals would stay half the length of time,” Mangiameli said. “That’s one of the benefits of a more family-friendly facility in a better part of town without trains going over your head. Also, (it’s) under roof so that people can come in and see the animals out of the weather.”
