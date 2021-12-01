According to federal prosecutors, major U.S. opioid manufacturers created a national crisis over the past decade. And if state and local officials have their way, those companies will have a role in fixing it.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week could approve the terms of a legal settlement by Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and the Amerisource Bergen Corporation. If finalized, that settlement will result in as much as $549 million paid to Arizona counties, which would be used to treat, prevent and educate the public on opioid abuse.
According to federal prosecutors and counties attorney throughout Arizona, the companies were among those responsible for the opioid epidemic, which was estimated to have been responsible for 66% of all overdose deaths nationwide in 2018 alone, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Those deaths peaked in 2019, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, with 49,860 opioid-related deaths reported that year.
Mohave County filed a complained in the Federal District Court of Arizona against opioid manufacturers and distributors, including the defendants in next week’s settlement discussion. All of Arizona’s remaining counties followed suit, alongside 90 Arizona cities and towns, in pursuing legal action against the companies in federal court.
This Augusts, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office signed a proposed $26 billion national settlement with the defendants, who are among the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors. Those funds will be distributed to cities and counties throughout the U.S., under the settlement agreement.
As part of the settlement, Mohave County would dismiss any claims it has filed against the defendants, and release those defendants from liability in exchange for receiving its share of the settlement awarded.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve the settlement at its Dec. 6 meeting in Kingman.
