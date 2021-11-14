KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider approval of items related to an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Kingman for a Devlin Sewer project at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. today at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
The $2 million Devlin Sewer project was authorized by the board via American Rescue Plan Act funds in August. The project comes as the concentration of septic systems in the area has the potential to cause problems relating to nitrogen levels in groundwater.
The Butler project will provide immediate sewer availability to more than 200 parcels with expansion opportunities for more than 2,700 additional parcels. The project would see connection to the recently constructed trunk line in E. Devlin Avenue at N. Bank Street, extending it west to N. Sierra Drive, continuing north on N. Sierra Drive and terminating at E. College Drive. Sewer service laterals would be installed to each property fronting the new sewer line, with the expansion expected to provide immediate sewer availability to 207 properties along E. Devlin Avenue and N. Sierra Drive.
On Monday, the board will consider approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Kingman establishing responsibilities of both entities. Also included in the item for board consideration is a program to incentivize adjacent properties to connect. That program could incorporate a sewer assistance program, waive connection fees, waive septic abandonment fees and provide a credit to those who choose to connect at the time of construction.
If the intergovernmental agreement is approved, the board will then consider awarding a civil engineering services contract at a guaranteed maximum price of $246,000 to Sunrise Engineering of Mesa. The board may also approve a 15% contingency of nearly $37,000 to address unforeseen circumstances for a total budget of $282,953.
The supervisors will also set a public hearing for Dec. 6 in regards to adjusting the gate rates charged at the Cerbat Landfill.
The board may also approve the use of nearly $118,000 to replace aging equipment at the Administration Building and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Also on the meeting agenda is potential approval of a cooperative purchasing contract for a Ford Transit Mobile Health Services Unit for $204,000.
Supervisors may also approve $250,000 in COVID-19 relief funding for overtime at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley is set to give a report on all available COVID-19 early treatment therapies. That report will include the number of early treated COVID patients and recovery data.
The board will also discuss the creation of a new page on the county’s website detailing property abatement cases, and another page detailing the county’s weekly road maintenance schedule.
The board is also set to elect a chairman and vice chairman for the 2022 calendar year, positions which will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
