The bounds of a decision made in early February could be redrawn as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors gathers today to discuss possible redistricting.
At the board’s Feb. 1 meeting, supervisors voted to issue a request for proposals in outsourcing the reorganization of Mohave County’s five voting districts. It’s a common practice for counties to elicit third-party companies to draw up new district maps, and prevent the appearance of gerrymandering by any single political party or elected official. But according to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, seeking bids for the project may require more time than would otherwise be efficient.
Elters is instead seeking a reconsideration of this month’s decision at Tuesday’s board meeting, and has proposed a sole source award to a Maryland-based company. While many counties may have the resources to perform such a feat without the need for a consultant, Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said this month that county staff don’t have the expertise necessary to redistrict the county as needed.
Redistricting is necessary in Arizona counties after each census, and district boundaries are intended to coincide with population growth or reduction in each county community. The census is used in redrawing district lines so that each voting district’s population will be equal. Failure to redraw district boundaries could result in unequal representation for county residents – which may result in legal action against the county, according to a statement earlier this month by Tempert to the Kingman Daily Minor.
According to a recommendation letter filed Feb. 10 by County Procurement Director Tara Acton, Elters’ proposal would cost less than $99,900, with a contract awarded to Federal Compliance Consulting llc. The alternative, Acton’s letter said, is that county officials could wait until as long as May 3 before a contract to redistrict the county could be awarded. Census data from last year – on which that redistricting will be based – is scheduled to be released on April 30.
“A normal RFP process generally takes at least 90 days to complete,” Acton said in her proposal. “In order to have a contract in place by April, the solicitation process should have started in January or December.”
Of Arizona’s 15 counties, only Yuma has issued a request for proposals to plot its redistricting, according to Acton. She said Federal Compliance Consulting has been recognized by the Arizona County Supervisors Association as an expert in the field of redistricting. And it’s a process that requires proven, specialized knowledge of federal and state laws.
According to Acton, the Maryland-based company is the best-qualified candidate for the contract, and able to accommodate Mohave County on the shortest notice.
The issue was returned to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors by Chairman Buster Johnson for reconsideration. The Board is scheduled to discuss and possibly award its contract to Federal Compliance Consulting at its meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
