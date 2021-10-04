KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the purchase of numerous vehicles for the Public Works Department through cooperative contracts, a Hualapai Mountain Culverts project, a pavement distress project and more at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. today.
The Hualapai Mountain Culverts project is proposed to protect 11 culvert drains in the Pine Lake area of the Hualapai Mountains which, according to the agenda, are in need of rehabilitation due to potential flooding associated with recent burn scars. If approved, the item would see the board accept $230,000 from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The board will also consider utilizing state cooperative contracts for the purchase of 17 Ford Expedition 4x4 patrol vehicles as well as a detective’s vehicle for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at a total cost of approximately $887,000. The expenditures have been budgeted for fiscal year 2022.
Also accounted for in the fiscal year 2022 budget is the purchase, again through a state cooperative contract, of three International trucks and an International transport truck at a total cost of more than $621,688 for the Public Works Fleet Services Division and the Mohave County Roads Division.
Another item relating to vehicle purchases is in regards to a distributor truck for $286,666 for the Public Works Fleet Services Division. Supervisors will consider signing off on those purchases Monday.
Automated pavement distress identification and quantification on approximately 308 centerline miles of the county’s highway network at a cost of about $87,000, through a contract with Applied Research Associates of Ventura, California, is also on the agenda for consideration.
In relation to plans for a remodeling project for the old Mohave County Courthouse at 401 Spring St., supervisors will consider approving hazardous materials remediation through utilization of Arizona Department of Environmental Quality funds in the amount of $168,000. According to the agenda, the courthouse was built around 1910, during which time construction materials typically contained quantities of asbestos and lead-based paint. The agenda notes that a recently conducted hazardous material survey identifies areas and quantities of asbestos-containing materials and lead-based paint in various locations of the building, including on safe vault doors. The hazardous materials mitigation is required by law prior to any remodeling efforts.
The county may also enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Mohave Valley Fire District for the enforcement and removal of trash, weeds, debris and more, which “constitute a hazard to public health, safety and welfare,” within the district’s boundaries.
The board voted to fully reopen county libraries in March 2021 after closing them down for 90 days in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, staff is set to provide an update regarding the status of library initiatives.
Those include the availability of afterschool programs for youths, the operational status of the Book Mobile Program and whether there remain areas within the libraries that remain closed to the public.
Staff is also set to provide an overview of design and construction activities, as well as an estimated timeline, for the completion of the new Mohave County Animal Shelter set to be located at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.
