Congressman Paul Gosar

Paul Gosar talks with constituents at Tuesday’s GOP watch party at the Win Win Casino.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar is hoping to renew his lease on office space in the Bullhead City area, under a $375-per-month agreement with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Now the board will decide whether to approve that agreement.

The two-year lease will continue to serve Gosar, who will return to Congress in January after his 2022 victory in the race for Arizona’s newly-fashioned 9th District. Gosar is also expected to maintain office locations in his home of Prescott, as well as Gold Canyon and Washington D.C. Gosar’s lease of the Bullhead City location, at 1130 Hancock Road, will include high speed internet, telephone service, janitorial service provided by Mohave County, and an extra $11.53-per-month charge for electricity at the location.

Mohave Crone

“Gosar is also expected to maintain office locations in his home of Prescott, as well as Gold Canyon”. Why? He no longer represents constituents in either Prescott or Gold Canyon City so why would he maintain offices there. Also, Paul Gosar never lived in District 4 when he was elected to represent that district. He remained in Flagstaff. Now that he represents District 9, he supposedly rents a home in BHC but like the room he rented in Prescott, it is not a permanent residence. Paul Gosar hasn’t lived in the district he represents since 2013. In the past his office in Prescott wasn’t open to the public, he only meets with constituents who have been vetted via the local Republican party apparatus and only speaks before Republican groups. Why should the County rent space to someone who doesn’t live in the district, doesn’t represent all of his constituents, participated in the January 6th coup plot and is best known for being a racist and anti-Semitic whack job?

