U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar is hoping to renew his lease on office space in the Bullhead City area, under a $375-per-month agreement with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Now the board will decide whether to approve that agreement.
The two-year lease will continue to serve Gosar, who will return to Congress in January after his 2022 victory in the race for Arizona’s newly-fashioned 9th District. Gosar is also expected to maintain office locations in his home of Prescott, as well as Gold Canyon and Washington D.C. Gosar’s lease of the Bullhead City location, at 1130 Hancock Road, will include high speed internet, telephone service, janitorial service provided by Mohave County, and an extra $11.53-per-month charge for electricity at the location.
Gosar, who has served on the U.S. Congress since 2011, will take his oath of office next week with the beginning of next year’s congressional session. Gosar has been a controversial figure in national politics in recent years, and one of Arizona’s most outspoken supporters of Donald Trump.
Although Gosar was previously censured by the U.S. Congress in 2021, he has remained a proponent of Mohave County interests including reparations to the victims of radiation exposure from nuclear testing during the cold war, and has focused on water rights and conservation in Western Arizona.
In November, Gosar was elected to represent Arizona’s new 9th Congressional District, which was formed after the 2020 U.S. Census, with 97.8% of the vote. That district now includes portions of Mohave, La Paz, Yuma and Maricopa Counties.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve the lease on Gosar’s Bullhead City office space at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
“Gosar is also expected to maintain office locations in his home of Prescott, as well as Gold Canyon”. Why? He no longer represents constituents in either Prescott or Gold Canyon City so why would he maintain offices there. Also, Paul Gosar never lived in District 4 when he was elected to represent that district. He remained in Flagstaff. Now that he represents District 9, he supposedly rents a home in BHC but like the room he rented in Prescott, it is not a permanent residence. Paul Gosar hasn’t lived in the district he represents since 2013. In the past his office in Prescott wasn’t open to the public, he only meets with constituents who have been vetted via the local Republican party apparatus and only speaks before Republican groups. Why should the County rent space to someone who doesn’t live in the district, doesn’t represent all of his constituents, participated in the January 6th coup plot and is best known for being a racist and anti-Semitic whack job?
