Lake Havasu City officials are pursuing a pre-construction project this month for the city’s new courthouse on Acoma Boulevard - but that doesn’t mean Havasu residents will have to wait any longer than usual for their day in court.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a month-by-month extension of the city’s lease over property at the Lake Havasu Consolidated Courthouse, until Lake Havasu Municipal Court functions can be transferred to the city’s planned new facility at 92 Acoma Boulevard.
The consolidated courthouse at 2100 College Drive, has been shared by Havasu and county justice officials for more than three decades. But when the city first signed its lease agreement for the shared courthouse in 1992, Havasu was home to only 24,000 residents. Now the city’s population has nearly doubled, and justices say the facility may no longer be big enough to serve everyone it was built to serve.
New city courthouse could still be years away
Lake Havasu Municipal Judge Mitchell Kalauli was optimistic for the new Acoma Boulevard facility, but admitted the city’s new courthouse may still be a ways off.
“I think it might be a year-and-a-half to two years before it opens,” Kalauli said. “The greatest issue we’re having (at the consolidated courthouse) is we only have access to one courtroom. We have to schedule on top of other cases and make room for county trials … the workflow has gotten too big to handle all of the things we need from that building.”
According to Kalauli, the county has been willing to provide more courtroom space to the city in emergencies, but it isn’t something city justice officials can realistically expect on a regular basis.
“The lack of space is what’s really kept us from expanding the city’s treatment courts,” Kalauli said this week. “That’s what we’re hoping to do when we move into the new building. It sounds like the county is on board with what we’re hoping to do, and they’re willing to work with us.”
The cost of doing justice
Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on the possible extension of Lake Havasu City’s lease agreement to use the consolidated courthouse. In addition to the extension, supervisors will vote on an amendment that would shift the city’s most recent lease agreement, signed in 2019, to a month-by-month lease.
Under the 2019 agreement, continued use of the facility will cost the city $4,680 per month in rent, in addition to a 14% share of the facility’s electrical expenses, which were estimated to be about $662 per month as of 2019. The city will also be required to pay $2,247 per month in court security expenses, and may also be charged for use of the facility’s telephone system.
Moving on toward moving out
The Lake Havasu City Council is now considering a contract for pre-construction and design of the new Acoma Boulevard courthouse facility.
The facility, which was once home to Havasu Fitness, will be converted to serve the city’s legal needs, after planning and design is implemented by Glendale-based FCI Constructors and Phoenix-based DFDG Architecture.
Initial designs for the new municipal courthouse were introduced to the Lake Havasu City Council in August, with estimates ranging from about $3.8 million to $7.1 million.
But until that process is complete, the consolidated courthouse remains the city’s only option.
The county’s governing board is scheduled to vote on the renewal and amendment to Lake Havasu City’s lease at the consolidated courthouse at its Feb. 22 meeting in Kingman.
