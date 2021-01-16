For years, Mohave County residents have had the chance to speak their minds on topics of concern or interest at meetings of the county’s governing board. But recent changes to those meetings could make speaking out a little more difficult, according to one Mohave County supervisor.
At last week’s board meeting, newly-appointed chairman Buster Johnson arranged for the meeting’s “call to the public” to be held at the end of the 94-minute meeting – in contrast to the board’s traditional call to the public at the start of each meeting. According to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, that change may prove inconvenient to county residents.
“There were a few reasons it bothered me,” Angius said. “When I came into office in 2012, there was a lack of public input altogether. Back then, there was no call to the public at all. We’ve had it for a few years now, and it’s better at the beginning of the meeting. We live in such a big county and people come to the meetings from far away before they have to drive home.”
Under the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Rules of Order, the open call to the public is subject to “reasonable time, place and manner restrictions” to allow any member of the public to address issues within the board’s jurisdiction.
According to Angius, some of the board’s past meetings of the county’s governing board have lasted until as late as 6 p.m. An early call to the public has allowed busy residents to voice their concerns with little interruption to their daily lives. More troubling to Angius, however, is another policy instituted by the board of supervisors last week – preventing public comment to be given on items of the board’s agenda.
“It’s a new and troubling thing, especially now,” Angius said. “I researched the matter, I spoke to a lawyer about it. The chairman can do things like that, but we can vote as a board on the rules of order if we choose to.”
Angius says she values the thoughts of her constituents on agendized items – like last week’s discussion on a resolution that would declare Mohave a “Constitutional sanctuary county.” That resolution will return to the board for discussion at Monday’s meeting.
“One of the reasons we want people to speak about items on the agenda is that they will be affected in some way,” Angius said. “They need to be able to address the board, and I feel strongly that people have the right to be heard, especially now. It’s changed my decision on voting in the past, and people might bring up things I didn’t even think of.”
Angius said her proposal to return the board’s rules of order to their status as of last year was not a criticism of Johnson, and she hopes the board of supervisors will share her views.
Attempts to contact Johnson by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss and possibly vote on Angius’ proposal at its Jan. 19 meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.