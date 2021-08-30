Mohave County is preparing to fight a civil rights lawsuit filed earlier this year in U.S. District Court, after complaints by one local restaurant that the county overstepped its authority while enforcing coronavirus restrictions applied last year by the Arizona Governor’s Office.
Attorneys for BlondZee’s Steak House, on London Bridge Road, filed a lawsuit in April against the county and three of its employees. The complaint, submitted by Phoenix-based Snell & Wilmer Llp, alleges that the restaurant’s ability to do business was hampered when county officials targeted BlondZee’s with “arbitrary, improper enforcement of the law.”
Executive orders enacted by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last year required many businesses to close, while allowing restaurants such as BlondZee’s to remain open for take-out. According to the complaint, both BlondZee’s and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office interpreted the order as allowing such restaurants to allow patrons to dine in their vehicles in the parking lot.
In April, however, Snell & Wilmer said Mohave County Health Inspector Michael Meek made a “malicious, arbitrary attempt” to close BlondZees last April for allowing customers to dine in the business’ parking lot.
“Meek’s hostility toward (BlondZee’s) was on display from the moment he arrived at the restaurant on the afternoon of April 21, 2020,” the complaint said. “Upon arrival, Meek confronted Melissa Lucas, the owner, and yelled that customers were not allowed to eat their takeout orders in the restaurant’s parking lot. As part of his tirade, he threatened to close BlondZee’s permanently if Lucas did not personally force customers to stop eating takeout food in the restaurant’s parking lot.”
According to the complaint, Lucas told Meek that she was complying with the governor’s executive orders of last year, and asserted that her food was being served “to-go,” just as directed.
Meeks left, the complaint said, and later returned to the scene with Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Haun, and Mohave County Health Inspector Axl Lopez. According to Snell & Wilmer, Meeks again threatened to have Lucas’ business permanently closed.
Lopez allegedly told Lucas that “not one bite” of food was to be eaten anywhere on the business’ property, and Haun allegedly threatened Lucas with arrest should she continue to allow patrons to do so.
The complaint says that after this statement was made, Lopez, Haun and Meeks forced several customers to leave the business’ parking lot – some of whom left before receiving the food they had already ordered.
“The defendants’ arbitrary and malicious enforcement of the executive order created an impossibly hostile business environment for Blondzee’s,” the lawsuit said. “The restaurant was forced to close for nearly three months, beginning on the following day.”
A day after the incident, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster met with members of the Lake Havasu City community to discuss the governor’s orders and the ongoing pandemic. According to the lawsuit, Schuster himself said he believed enforcement enacted against BlondZee’s Steak House was illegal.
The complaint alleged that BlondZee’s right to equal protection under the law was violated by Meek, Lopez and Haun. Snell & Wilmer argue there may be an informal custom by law enforcement and health inspectors in Mohave County toward harming some businesses to the benefit of other, more favored businesses – possibly including businesses that more brazenly violated the governor’s orders, the complaint said.
BlondZee’s is now seeking damages from Mohave County including the cost of lost inventory, lost revenue and reputational harm. Snell & Wilmer is also seeking punitive damages for the “intentional violation of BlondZee’s constitutional rights,” and to have the business’ attorney fees awarded in any such settlement received.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the lawsuit Monday in an executive session of the board. Under Arizona law, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is permitted to hold such a meeting – which is closed to the public – while discussing legal issues or pending litigation faced by the county.
