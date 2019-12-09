The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the potential threat of inclement winter weather at its Dec. 16 meeting, after multiple traffic fatalities and severe damage to county property this Thanksgiving weekend.
Dark skies and heavy rainfall caused at least two fatal car accidents last month on Interstate 40. Recent storms have also caused washouts and flash flooding on Mohave County roads, prompting swift water rescues throughout the county and presenting both immediate and future threats to the safety of residents. Storms also knocked out a Hualapai Mountain relay station of the county’s Television Improvement District, the repairs for which were scheduled for completion last week.
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, the county is preparing extensively for future winter weather. The public works department is operating equipment for road surface treatment, and to control snow and ice. The county’s traffic control division is operating electronic message boards in the county’s mountainous areas, warning the public of potential weather-related threats.
In a Nov. 25 email to Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix, Latoski said the public works department was “very well positioned” to address storm impacts over the Thanksgiving weekend, with emphasis given to Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman. Additional equipment was sent to the area of Colorado City, which was predicted to receive more than a foot of snow.
Public Works officials, however, can’t be everywhere they’re needed. At the board of supervisors’ Dec. 2 meeting, Chairwoman Hildy Angius requested a chance to discuss how county officials disseminate information to the public during weather conditions such as those of Thanksgiving weekend.
“I got a call from a constituent in Golden Shores that weekend,” Supervisor Ron Gould. “There are three roads in and out of their town, and they were all closed. Until Saturday, they couldn’t get out of their town.”
According to Gould, who represents the regions of Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley, there’s always room for improvement, and he hopes the Board of Supervisors will be better able to respond to weather-related emergencies after next week’s meeting.
“A constituent at our last meeting said we should have closed Hualapai Mountain Road sooner,” Gould said. “And in the washes, we were having problems with our rain gauges that we’re going to have to figure out how to improve. People don’t think of rain in the desert … but when it finally does rain, it makes up for it.”
The Mohave Board of Supervisors will discuss the issue at its Dec. 16 meeting in Kingman.
