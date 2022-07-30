The Mohave County Board of Supervisors may scold itself on the topic of respectful conduct and dialogue at Monday’s meeting, after a possibly barbed question between two of the board’s members at a previous meeting.
According to the board’s agenda, supervisors are expected to “reaffirm that the board will strive to set the example for professional and respectful conduct amongst elected board members.”
The agenda item was submitted by District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter last week, after an apparent jab by District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop during a discussion about a possible new location for the Mohave County Fairgrounds.
During that discussion, Lingenfelter appeared to favor the area of Rancho Santa Fe Parkway, south of the Kingman Municipal Airport - rather than an area of Golden Valley that appeared to be favored by the board’s other members. Bishop inquired as to Lingenfelter’s interest in the location.
“Forgive me if I’m out of line here, but do you have any financial or business interest in this area, where the state land parcel is located off from Rancho Santa Fe Parkway? You seem to really be excited about pushing that particular parcel.”
According to county records, Lingenfelter’s umbrage with Bishop’s question, and the pending discussion, may not be a case of “the supervisor doth protest too much.”
Lingenfelter said he did not have any such interest - but that if a new fairgrounds were to be built, he would prefer to see that facility constructed in the city of Kingman rather than in the county itself. Lingenfelter said that if any such conflict of interest existed, he would recuse himself from any discussion on the matter.
The discussion was ultimately rendered moot this month, after the Mohave County Board of Supervisors elected to cut $2.5 million set aside for a new fairgrounds location, amid concerns of pending financial uncertainty and rising costs for county services. But the conversation of conduct among the supervisors remains a concern for the board’s next meeting on Monday.
“I don’t know where (Lingenfelter) is going with this,” Bishop said this week. “My question was based on inquiries I’ve gotten from my own constituents on why he seems so determined to move the fairgrounds to that area. But it’s hard to talk to Travis (outside of the meeting) - he’s very busy. It seemed like the right time to ask.”
According to Bishop, the inquiry was a matter of transparency - and she hoped that Lingenfelter would agree that such transparency may be important to the people of Mohave County.
“I think the best way to deal with it is just to talk about it,” Bishop said.
Attempts by Today’s News-Herald to contact Lingenfelter this week - and attempts by Lingenfelter to contact Today’s News-Herald - were unsuccessful as of Friday.
