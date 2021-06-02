A proposed natural gas processing plant could have a big financial impact for Mohave County, if the county’s governing board can agree on how to develop it.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, Texas-based energy company NACERO proposed the pending $5 billion project about three years ago. Now NACERO is planning to begin construction of a plant in the Kingman area that would convert natural gas into zero-sulfur, low-carbon fuel. The company’s website says the plant would provide a new form of clean energy throughout the Southwest. To make that happen, Bishop this month proposed that supervisors dedicate a portion of an existing 50-cent-per-galon alternative fuel tax credit as a means to accelerate development of NACERO’s new facility.
That project, Bishop says, would be a considerable step forward for Mohave County’s economic development.
“It’s huge,” Bishop said in a Wednesday interview. “Not just for Mohave County, but for the entire state of Arizona. The plant is going to convert natural gas into gasoline, and ensure that the region has fuel for many more years to come. The plant will draw people here because of job opportunities, and other businesses will thrive because of it, bringing growth and economic development on the I-40 corridor.”
The proposed plant would create gasoline from natural gas using a process known as Fistcher-Tropsch Synthesis. The method would eliminate potentially millions of tons of carbon dioxide from vehicle emissions, according to Bishop’s proposal. The “clean” fuel alternative has already been proven to be usable in combustion vehicles without the need for modification. The cost would remain competitive with traditional gasoline.
Bishop’s proposal for alternative fuel tax credits for the plant’s development follows a failed effort to seek similar tax credits in the Arizona legislature. The resolution, which was supported in the legislature by the Bullhead City Council and County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, was withdrawn from the legislature’s agenda before it could be formally heard.
If the project begins at its expected location, in Kingman’s Griffith Industrial Park near I-40, Bishop says construction could start in as little as two years.
Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin says he’s cautiously optimistic about the planned project.
“We will try to do whatever we can to support their efforts to build a plant at Griffith Industrial Park,” Foggin said. “From what NACERO’s leadership has told us, this will impact the entire region. NACERO’s median wage is well above Mohave County’s median wage – and anytime a company like that invests in a community, and in paying people more than a living wage, it’s exciting for both the city and the county.”
According to Foggin, the possibility of making Kingman a supply chain for alternative energy throughout the Southwest is an exciting prospect.
“There has been no oil refinery in Arizona until now,” Foggin said. “And in Kingman, on I-40, the plant would be able to produce a large quantity of gas to be sold to the state of California as well.”
But the city of Kingman and Mohave County have heard such promises before, and are still waiting for results. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted earlier this year to invest in development infrastructure in the area of Griffith Industrial Park, in the hope of benefitting a solar data center proposed by Las Vegas-based Pegasus Group Holdings. That project was approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2019, with the promise of 50 new jobs in the Kingman area. That project has yet to begin construction.
According to Bishop’s proposed resolution, the NACERO project would create more than 2,500 construction jobs over more than five years of construction, with 400 permanent high-paying jobs afterward for Mohave County residents.
“I’m always careful about economic development projects, but I’m optimistic,” Foggin said. “Their leadership seems sound, and we feel like they’ve been straight with us. It bodes well in thinking that they’ll move forward, and provide what they say they’ll provide. They’ve already finished a plant in Texas, and they have a track record that makes us a little more confident.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss Bishop’s proposal at the board’s June 7 meeting in Kingman.
