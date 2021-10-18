KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider approval of a transition plan that would see the Parks Department operate the Mohave County Fairgrounds. They’ll also consider a district impact statement for the creation of a new fire district in the Valle Vista, Hackberry and Truxton areas, at a meeting set for 9:30 a.m. today at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Monday, Aug. 16 to terminate the lease with the Mohave County Fair Association and assume operations of the fairgrounds effective immediately. A few days later on Aug. 19, the board reconsidered and voted to leave the lease with the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association in place through the end of 2021.
On Monday, supervisors will consider the transition plan that aims to provide an organizational framework and task sequence for the Parks Department. That will include facility upgrades, permits and licensing, expanded event offerings, recreation programs, staffing and budget recommendations.
The board will also vote on appropriating $100,000 for the procurement of consulting services to evaluate current and alternate sites “in forging long-term Mohave County Fairgrounds operations and growth,” according to the agenda.
The formal responsibility transfer is set for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
The board voted on Monday, Sept. 20 to table its consideration of the impact statement for the proposed new fire district until its second meeting in October, by which time the Northern Arizona Fire District Board of Directors was expected to have taken action on the redistricting proposal.
On Monday, Oct. 4, NAFD held a public hearing and subsequent vote on the district impact statement for the boundary change. The board’s vote gave proponents the green light to begin collecting signatures for the effort. On Monday, supervisors will consider approval of the district impact statement.
In other new business, supervisors will discuss the distribution of settlement funds from opioid litigation. Also for consideration will be a 10-year lease agreement with the Arizona Cactus-Pine Girl Scout Council for 5-acre Camp Stephens in the Hualapai Mountains.
Supervisors are also set to receive a report on current operations at the Mohave County Animal Shelter.
Supervisors will also consider spending $97,000 on outdoor tables and grills for Davis Camp Park through the Parks budget. The board may also approve a $73,000 contract with T.R. Orr for the digging and backfilling of trenches for the connection of water, wastewater, electric and communications to the site of the new Kingman Animal Control Facility on Burbank Street.
