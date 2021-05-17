The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote today to continue a longstanding agreement for housing rehabilitation. And with seniors comprising about 30% of the county’s population, officials say those services are desperately needed in Havasu and other areas of the county.
Housing rehabilitation is a program offered through the Mohave County Community Services Department, through an intergovernmental agreement between the county and municipalities such as Havasu. The program serves the county’s elderly and disabled residents, as well as veterans and families with children younger than 18. Very low income households, whose income is less than the county’s average median income, are also applicable for the program.
Over the past year, the program has helped 16 Havasu homeowners to repair and renovate homes that have fallen below minimum housing quality standards. According to Community Services Director Michael Smith, the housing rehabilitation program is intended to help stabilize low-income households through the reduction of constant home repair and decreased utility costs – while preserving the quality and appearance of housing stock throughout the county.
“The need for housing rehabilitation in Havasu is about the same as in the rest of Mohave County,” Smith said this week. “All areas of the county are in desperate need of housing rehab, as most residents requiring housing rehabilitation services are elderly or disabled people on a limited income.”
And according to Smith, the program remains a popular option for those who need it. And in Havasu, grant requirements for rehabilitation assistance are more lenient than those found elsewhere in the county, Smith said.
“Applications are always available and accepted, but there is a waiting list,” Smith said. “Mohave County receives between 20 and 40 calls a week with questions on housing rehab, and Lake Havasu City receives about the same amount of inquiries about the program.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a continuation of housing rehabilitation services to Havasu residents.
The Lake Havasu City Administrative Services Department receives funding for those services under the State Housing Fund, the HOME Investment Partnership Program and the Community Development Block Grant.
The county’s housing rehabilitation inspector would continue weatherization testing and inspections for the program in Havasu, if the contract is approved at the board’s meeting today in Kingman.
