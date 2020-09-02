Changes could be coming to a federal law affecting sex offender registration, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to support those changes next week.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to send a letter of support for the U.S. Department of Justice’s proposed new regulations for the national Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. The changes would clarify registration requirements under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006, and expand upon what “personal information” convicted sex offenders would be required to provide to authorities.
Such offenders would be required to share their respective Social Security numbers, dates of birth, professional licenses and information about travel, including what vehicles they own and their license plate numbers. The proposed regulation would also require convicted sex offenders to report address changes and any travel overseas to aid law enforcement in addressing overseas sex trafficking.
“The proposed regulations provide a clear and comprehensive statement of registration obligations under SORNA, and will promote the effective enforcement of SORNA’s requirements,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, himself a former Orange County law enforcement officer, in his recommendation to fellow supervisors.
The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act was passed in 2006 by unanimous votes in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. The law created a national sex offender registry, and established uniform requirements for all states to monitor such offenders. Because of the law, information about sex offenders in communities nationwide became accessible to the public online, and from local law enforcement agencies.
The law was named for the son of television personality John Walsh, who was abducted from a Florida shopping mall in 1981 and killed. The crime remained unsolved for more than 25 years before investigators in Hollywood, Florida identified Adam Walsh’s killer as convicted murderer Ottis Toole. Toole died from cirrhosis in a Florida State Prison facility in 1996. Adam’s father has since co-founded the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and now serves on the organization’s board of directors.
Written and electronic comments in favor of the Justice Department’s proposed new regulations under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act must be submitted online or by mail before Oct. 13.
