After six months, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the possibility of rescinding an emergency proclamation declared in March.
The “state of emergency” was declared in Mohave County on March 18, following similar declarations earlier this year by the World Health Organization, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Arizona Governor’s Office. But according to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, the emergency proclamation may have outlasted the urgency of the epidemic.
“We need to talk about it as a board,” Angius said Thursday afternoon. “It’s been six months. It no longer seems necessary. We’re on the other side. This thing isn’t going to go away, so when do we decide that it’s not an emergency any more?”
The county’s state of emergency empowered the chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to order the closing of any business or public building, or to impose curfews. The order also allows the chairman of the board — Supervisor Jean Bishop — to inform county officials such as the sheriff, county attorney, recorder, treasurer, assessor and superintendent of schools whether they could remain open for the duration of the emergency.
Throughout the emergency, Bishop has been permitted to govern by proclamation and empowered to impose regulations on county residents in the interest of preserving the peace.
When the state of emergency was declared in March, there were no reported cases of coronavirus in Mohave County. That soon changed, however, as county health department records showed a rapid increase in reported cases from April through June. By July 12, the county reported that about 18% of test results for the virus were positive, with almost 200 cases reported per 100,000 county residents.
That number has fallen drastically, in part due to regulations placed on businesses including bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers. As of Sept. 20, Mohave County coronavirus testing showed a 2.6% positivity rate, with only 23 cases per 100,000 residents.
“I think the decision on whether this state of emergency will continue should be made by the entire board,” Angius said. “I have nothing against the chairman. I think she’s done a good job, but the emergency proclamation is not supposed to be indefinite.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will also, at Angius’ request, review the 1999 county ordinance which allows the board’s chairman to declare such a state of emergency. According to Angius, that ordinance was passed when the county’s governing board comprised only three members. According to Angius, the power of the board’s chairman to issue emergency proclamations at times can be necessary — but with a board now consisting of seven members, she says the wording should be reexamined.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, county staff members are evaluating the possible financial impact of rescinding the county’s emergency declaration - as well as how such an order may impact the county’s ability to react should a sudden increase in coronavirus cases occur.
