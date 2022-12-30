For more than 15 years, smoking has been prohibited within 20 feet of businesses, open windows and ventilation systems of any public establishment or workplace. Now, the Mohave County Health Department hopes to continue that trend under a contract with Arizona health officials.

County residents can thank (or blame) Arizona Proposition 201 for the existing law, which began in November 2006. The Arizona Department of Health Services is tasked with implementing smoking prohibitions, educating the public, and enforcing compliance with the law. Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to continue its existing intergovernmental agreement with the state health department to continue that prohibition.

