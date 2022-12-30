For more than 15 years, smoking has been prohibited within 20 feet of businesses, open windows and ventilation systems of any public establishment or workplace. Now, the Mohave County Health Department hopes to continue that trend under a contract with Arizona health officials.
County residents can thank (or blame) Arizona Proposition 201 for the existing law, which began in November 2006. The Arizona Department of Health Services is tasked with implementing smoking prohibitions, educating the public, and enforcing compliance with the law. Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to continue its existing intergovernmental agreement with the state health department to continue that prohibition.
According to state records, Proposition 201 initially passed with 54% of voters in favor of smoke-free bars and restaurants, with 46% of voters against the prohibition. At that time, Lake Havasu City businesses such as Barley Brothers and Martini Bay already existed as non-smoking establishments; while Main Street bars including Mad Dog’s Bar & Grill and BJ’s Tavern reportedly renovated or added outdoor patios to accommodate customers who smoked tobacco.
Mohave County District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould, who represents Northern Lake Havasu City, wasn’t initially in favor of the proposition when it was introduced 15 years ago.
“I was never a big fan of the smoking ban,” Gould said on Friday. “I saw it as a government intrusion into private business. But I think a lot of the money that goes to the county health department’s smoking cessation programs comes from (the intergovernmental agreement between Mohave County and the Arizona Department of Health Services).”
And although restaurant patrons have enjoyed cleaner air, without the odor of stale tobacco, Gould says there have been a few unintended consequences to the law since 2006.
“After they banned smoking in restaurants and bars, the service clubs went full-bore on allowing smoking, because it didn’t apply to them,” Gould said. “The members couldn’t smoke anywhere else. Republican groups used to hold meetings at some of those clubs, before the law was passed.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve its continued intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Health Department for implementation of the Smoke Free Arizona program. That vote is part of the county’s consent agenda, and may be approved without prior discussion at Tuesday’s meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.