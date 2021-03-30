Mohave County is expected to receive about $41.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act later this year, and two of the county’s supervisors are already drawing plans for how that money could be spent.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is a successor to last year’s Coronavirus Aid, Relieve and Economic Security Act. Signed into law by Joe Biden on March 11, the new legislation will aid counties throughout the U.S. in their recovery from the financial impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although some county supervisors feel it may too early to begin planning for that funding just yet, others have outlined goals for that funding for next week’s meeting of the county’s governing board in Kingman.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter submitted for discussion at next week’s meeting the possibility of dividing the money equally between each of the county’s five supervisory districts. Under Lingenfelter’s suggested action, the $41.5 million in new funding would granted to each supervisor at $8.3 million each, for use on projects unique to each of their respective districts.
According to Lingenfelter’s proposal, the new funding is an unexpected boon from the federal government, which would only add to $4.8 million in CARES Act funding that still remains unspent in the county’s contingency fund. There is no clear indication as to how or when that funding would be used, Lingenfelter’s proposal says, but the money would go far in satisfying specific needs for each district.
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould offered his own suggestion for the funding. Referring to it as funding from the “So-Called American Rescue Plan,” Gould advocated for greater attention to the county’s road and law enforcement infrastructure needs.
“The sheriff’s substation in Lake Havasu City needs work, and so does the one in Mohave Valley,” Gould said Tuesday. There’s a push to raise sales taxes to fund those improvements, but that’s something I won’t do.”
But Gould held his own contention with the source of the $41 million in new funding.
“It’s a boondoggle,” Gould. “Only about 7% of it is going to folks in the county. The rest is pork-barrel spending. Ideally, I’d want to rebate it back to our constituents with either a one-time tax refund payment or a reduction in property taxes. I wish the federal government didn’t do it to begin with. I’d like to get the funding back in the hands of the taxpayer – they’re the ones who paid for it in the first place.”
According to Gould, Lingenfelter’s plan to divide the new American Rescue Plan funding among supervisory districts may be acceptable to him, provided that supervisors may be free to use that money as they see fit.
“If the individual supervisors have more say over how the money is spent, it might be more efficient than all five supervisors making the decision on each project,” Gould said.
Supervisors Hildy Angius and Buster Johnson declined to speak on the issue prior to next week’s meeting. And according to Supervisor Jean Bishop, any such discussion may ultimately be premature.
“There isn’t enough information at this point for me to make a guess as to how the money would be spent,” Bishop said. “We need to wait for more information and figure out what to do for the county as a whole. We need to look at the county, prioritize and go from there. But we just don’t have all the facts yet.”
A telephone message to Lingenfelter’s office for this story was not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.