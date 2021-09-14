The Mohave County Fair Association will host its final fair this week, as the county parks department prepares to take over future festivities.
The county’s governing board is scheduled to meet next week to discuss a possible memorandum of understanding with the fair association. Under the proposed agreement, Mohave County will begin operation of the fairgrounds on Jan. 1, and the Fair Association will be free to pursue state grants related to this year’s fair.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted last month to take control of the fairgrounds after officials received ongoing complaints of irregular bookkeeping and possible mismanagement. Although supervisors initially considered the possibility of assuming operation of this year’s fair, the Association was already in the process of securing state grants and laying the groundwork for this year’s festivities. The board chose in August to allow the Fair Association to conduct this year’s 75th Mohave County Fair, with the understanding that this would be the organization’s final event.
The Fair Association has conducted the annual fair at the Mohave County Fairgrounds for almost 35 years, under lease of the property from the county. All events for the remainder of the year, including an upcoming rodeo on Sept. 25-26, will be managed by the Fair Association.
The proposed memorandum of understanding was signed by Fair Association Chairman Jerry McGuire on Aug. 30, and could be approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at its Sept. 20 meeting in Kingman.
