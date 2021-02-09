The Horizon Six Improvement District needs a new water system. But to get one, they may have to raise water rates for more than 300 residents.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to debate the possible raising of water maintenance reserve fees for Horizon Six residents. The discussion was tabled in early December as Mohave County officials received public input on the proposed fee increases.
In December, Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski recommended that the district prepare for a long-term replacement of its 36-year-old water system, with a proposed replacement of 32,000 feet of pipeline. The cost for those replacements will be an estimated $2.19 million.
The district has applied a $5.75 “future maintenance reserve fee” to its customers’ monthly bills since 2009. But after a $182,000 replacement of the Horizon Six water system’s booster station in 2017, the district’s cash reserves were almost completely depleted.
In December, Latoski suggested multiple plans including a $1 per month increase to reserve fees over spans of 39 and 64 years. With reserve fees increased, administrative water fees would be increased to $20.25 per month for 39 years – or $9.25 per month, per lot, for at least 64 years. Without an increase to the “future maintenance reserve fee,” rates would increase to $35.35 per month for 39 years, or $30.25 per month for a minimum of 64 years over the course of the project.
“They will be making these replacements over the course of many years,” Latoski said. “Our proposal was made to position the district with cash resources necessary to undertake this project … our staff is looking ahead to the end of the system’s service life, and we’re being proactive rather than being reactive.”
Reserve fees would be increased in the future due to the district’s reduced waterline, the remaining service life of the district’s water system and the uncertainty in construction inflation.
The Horizon Six Improvement District has been losing about $30,000 annually in repairs to its water system, and those costs are expected to increase as the system approaches obsolescence.
Almost two years ago, Lake Havasu City officials ended a longstanding agreement with Mohave County to provide fire protection services within the district. According to statements from city officials in 2019, water pressure in Horizon Six was insufficient to accommodate modern firefighting equipment.
Residents of the district began a petition process that could allow the district to obtain a bond for an assessment of future necessary repairs. The bond would provide immediate funding for the community to hire an engineer and assess actual damages and need for repairs throughout the district. That bond would require payments of $176 by Horizon Six residents per lot, but would potentially keep bills low in the Horizon Six district.
The bond petition would require signatures from more than half of the district’s residents. As of Monday, signatures were still being gathered.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss possible increases to Horizon Six water rates at its Feb. 16 meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.