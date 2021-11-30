Mohave County officials could vote next week on a potential contract to improve broadband internet service in an area where it may be sorely needed.
In September, the county issued a request for proposals in September for companies willing to aid in expanding and improving internet access within the county’s first supervisory district. Two months later, the county received replies from four potential providers. Now the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on whether to approve a contract with Nebraska-based ALLO Communications.
The lack of reliable high-speed internet access has long been an obstacle for Mohave County’s more rural communities, even as the community saw a greater need than ever for online communication during last year’s coronavirus pandemic. In September, the county’s governing board approved the use of $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to improve broadband infrastructure in the underserved and unincorporated areas of Kingman, under a proposal by County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. Now, the county will review proposals from four Internet providers, and decide which can best serve Lingenfelter’s district.
The county initially sent its request for proposals for the project to about 300 businesses, offering a public-private partnership to enhance the district’s internet infrastructure to offer gigabit-speeds in a fiber-to-premesis network. The four proposals received by Mohave were offered by Mohave Electric Cooperative, Altice USA, ALLO Communications and Wecom Inc.
A five-member county committee reviewed each proposal, according to county documents, and has now recommended that the contract be awarded to ALLO, which is based in Imperial, Nebraska.
“Altice’s response was inadequate in the way it proposed addressing the unserved, underserved and other areas of Kingman,” the committee wrote in a review of each proposal. “Mohave Electric addressed the unserved and underserved in Mohave County, but were not responsive to the (request for proposals)’s requirements to be specific to the area of Kingman. Wecom’s proposal did not convince the evaluation committee members that they have the ability to provide large scale broadband.”
Earlier this year, Mohave County was awarded the first $21 million installment of a total $42 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. In May, the county’s governing board voted to divide the awarded coronavirus aid between each of the county’s four supervisory district - providing about $8 million in funding for projects chosen by each supervisor for their respective districts.
Approved projects have included the replacement of the Horizon Six Improvement District’s water system, as well as renovations at county parks, renovation and repair to substance abuse treatment centers and the purchase of a new mobile unit for the Mohave County Health Department.
The $4 million contract to improve internet service in District 1 will consume about half of his project funding through 2023.
According to county records, pre-construction planning has already begun for ALLO’s project in Greater Kingman, and will soon move from initial planning to implementation of its construction plan. The company will still be required to seek permitting with Mohave County, the city of Kingman and Unisource Electric Company before construction can take place.
Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, and could be completed within two years.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and possibly accept the contract with ALLO Communications at its Dec. 6 meeting in Kingman.
