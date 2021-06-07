The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear from local officials today on how best to use about $41 million in federal American Recovery Act funding.
Last month, the county received $20.6 million in funding from the state, as a first installment in federal funds promised under the American Rescue Plan Act. But although that money now lies in the county’s coffers, there are still limits on how it can legally be used - and what may have to be paid back if the county doesn’t adhere to restrictions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department.
According to the legislation, the funding can be used to support coronavirus-related public health expenditures, or to support people who still remain at risk from the coronavirus. It can also be used to address negative economic impacts of last year’s state-mandated business closures, or to improve drinking water access for residents. It can also be invested in providing unserved or underserved locations with new or expanded broadband internet access.
Early plans for the funding included potential road maintenance projects and funding for law enforcement - but under the legislation, it cannot be used for transportation or infrastructure expenses.
At the board’s May 17 meeting, county supervisors tasked county employees with creating a report and outlining possible uses for the funding, which they are expected to present to the board on Monday.
Also today, county supervisors are scheduled to vote on whether to approve an application to the Arizona Department of Economic Security to partner in a $5.1 million program. According to Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith, the funding is needed to aid a new Emergency Rental Assistance program.
The program was established under the U.S. Treasury last year as an effort to assist households unable to pay rent or utilities specifically due to the coronavirus pandemic. The $5.1 million in funding would be provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury to facilitate rental assistance in Mohave County, through a collaboration of county officials and the Department of Economic Security.
Smith would partner with the Arizona Department of Economic Resources to pool resources with the county and administer the program. If authorized by the Board of Supervisors, the board would be required to vote on whether to improve an intergovernmental agreement with the Department of Economic Security at a future meeting.
The board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. today in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.