Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster

Doug Schuster

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss two proposed new projects next week, to be funded under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Those projects include the $400,000 purchase of a mobile command center for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a $78,000 initiative to aid the Yucca Community Food Pantry in completing the organization’s facility and refrigeration equipment.

