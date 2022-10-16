The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss two proposed new projects next week, to be funded under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
Those projects include the $400,000 purchase of a mobile command center for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a $78,000 initiative to aid the Yucca Community Food Pantry in completing the organization’s facility and refrigeration equipment.
Funding for the proposals may be provided from a pool of $41 million in federal coronavirus relief grant funding awarded to the county starting in 2021. The county received its second half of that funding in May.
Charity requires assistance of its own
The Yucca Community Food Pantry has operated in Mohave County’s Fifth supervisory district since 2014, and obtained nonprofit status in 2019. The pantry serves 250 families, and feeds 750 people per week, according to county records.
According to an Oct. 7 memo by Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, the food pantry has operated out of the Yucca Fire Station for the past five years, but the organization is now building a new permanent structure of its own.
But the coronavirus pandemic halted the Yucca Food Pantry’s efforts toward building the organization’s new location, Esplin said. And although the organization continued to serve Yucca residents throughout the pandemic, the pantry is now without funds necessary to complete the construction of its new building. As of Sept. 7, the organization had only $3,000 remaining in its bank account - little more than enough to provide for the Pantry’s operating costs for the month of October.
According to county records, the pantry will require $5,000 to finish constructing the inside of the building, and an additional $6,000 will be needed to finish outside walkways, disability parking and excavation. The organization will need $30,000 to purchase two refrigeration units, with $2,000 necessary to purchase a vegetable cooling section. A refrigerated vehicle for use by the organization would require an additional $43,000.
Command vehicle could protect deputies in summer heat
As the Yucca Food Pantry struggles to make ends meet, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks to replace a mobile command post that was destroyed in a motor vehicle accident four years ago.
According to Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, the command post was near the end of its lifespan even at the time it was destroyed. But he says the lack of it has made his deputies’ jobs more difficult in remote areas of the county, especially during peak summer seasons.
“We risk the health and well-being of our personnel who battle the weather on mandated calls for service,” Schuster said in a September 7 memo. “These individuals work in extreme conditions, often in very remote areas, with no cooling station or ability to get out of the elements. The same holds true year-round in dealing with extreme climates.”
In one of the largest counties in the United States, daily summer temperatures can exceed 110 degrees. And in some areas of the county, the nearest sheriff’s station could be hundreds of miles away from patrol deputies.
But deputies’ safety is only one part of the equation. According to Schuster, a replacement command vehicle could allow the sheriff’s office to more efficiently coordinate and oversee a variety of incidents that may otherwise require a great deal of time by law enforcement.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the two new proposals today at the board’s meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.