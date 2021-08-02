The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review legislative policy proposals today which could include a call to modernize state statutes governing the creation of special improvement districts.
Special improvement districts are communities formed through counties to provide utilities to residents independent of the counties in which they are found. In some areas, like the Horizon Six Improvement District, residents pay for their own water systems and other utilities without relying on Mohave County itself – and without paying to maintain any county utilities except their own.
As attractive an idea as this may be for residents in more remote areas of the county, many of those special districts ultimately fail, according to a proposal authored by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
A special improvement district can be established if a percentage of property owners in the district petition the county for the improvement district’s creation. But according to Johnson, property owners may sometimes change their minds. Or other property owners may own the majority of property in a district, oppose the district’s creation, but be forced to provide for the district once it’s created. And with Arizona’s high number of seasonal visitors, obtaining physical signatures for the creation of such a district may sometimes be difficult.
Johnson – himself a Horizon Six resident – has proposed a modernization of state statutes governing special improvement districts. According to Johnson’s proposal, electronic signing by residents should become an option for the creation of special districts, and the creation of those districts should require such signatures by the owners of 51% or more of the property in such a district.
According to Johnson’s proposal, a timeline of 18 months from the earliest signature to the final signature in creating a special improvement district should be added into the state’s statutes.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review Johnson’s proposal today at its meeting in Kingman. The proposal could later be heard this September at the Arizona County Supervisors Association’s annual legislative summit in Yavapai County.
