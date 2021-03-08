The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has paid almost $10,000 in state fees over the past nine months in processing reports of unemployment fraud. Now the county wants its money back.
Next week, the county will receive an update on its request for action or information from the Arizona Department of Economic Security, after a request sent earlier this month for compensation. According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, applications for unemployment benefits are diligently sent to the state to be screened and processed. There have been more than 104 fraudulent claims filed since last July, which have collectively cost the Mohave County thousands of dollars in fees by the state.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin, the county receives quarterly reports from the Economic Security Department, which illustrates the amount in unemployment benefits paid to county workers. The county is required to pay that money to the state – but Esplin says Economic Security officials may not have informed county officials or verified those claims before the payments were made.
“We want them to try contacting us before they make an approval of someone’s claim, just to verify that it isn’t fraudulent,” Esplin said. “We’ve told them that these are fraudulent claims, and we don’t want to pay them.”
According to Esplin, Mohave County supervisors could soon contact the Arizona County Supervisors Association in an effort to appeal to Gov. Doug Ducey.
“Right now they’re trying to find people who can make a difference,” Esplin said Monday.
The county’s governing board mailed a request, penned by Johnson, to Economic Security Director Michael Wisehart on March 1.
“Sixty-three of these bogus claims used the names of persons never employed by Mohave County,” Johnson wrote. “Forty-one of them used the name and Social Security numbers of current employees. It is frightening to hear the perpetrators are criminally using the Social Security numbers of our current employees. And it is infuriating.”
Johnson said this month that personal identifying information of county employees had been compromised, and the county itself bore the financial burden of the fraud perpetrated. Although Johnson said the county has always taken care of its own, the county should not have to bear the financial burden of the Economic Security Department’s failure to prevent such fraud from taking place.
And according to Johnson, it’s an issue that has arisen statewide in light of the ongoing crisis, with counties and municipalities throughout Arizona giving similar reports of unemployment fraud.
“It only makes sense that the department take immediate corrective actions to fix it,” Johnson said.
An attempt to contact Wisehart and Economic Security media relations officials was unsuccessful as of Monday afternoon.
The county is expected to receive an update and possibly take action on the issue at the March 15 meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in Kingman.
