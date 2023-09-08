The Mohave County Board of Supervisors recently voted to have staff look into transportation availability for seniors outside city limits.
The agenda item was presented by District Three Supervisor Buster Johnson at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.
Johnson said he received many phone calls about a lack of available medical transportation for people living outside city limits.
“As we all know, the Western Arizona Council of Governments gets federal dollars and they have different functions that they provide, one of those is transportation for our seniors,” Johnson said. “My understanding, at least in the Havasu area, they won’t go outside of Lake Havasu [City], even into Horizon Six.”
Johnson shared one example he heard from a citizen in the area.
“A lady I think in her 90s, she was having cancer treatments, the hospital said ok, we can arrange transportation, they called, and even though she lived a couple houses outside the city limits of Lake Havasu [City], they would not pick her up for her treatment,” Johnson said. “That’s what their job is supposed to be.”
The woman lived just outside the city limits near Donkey Acres, Johnson said.
“This one case pretty much just highlighted it because they were within throwing a rock to hit it,” Johnson said. “I understand you have to have boundaries, but if you’re on a paved road, you’re within a real short distance to the hospital, I mean there’s no excuse for that.”
After the board discussed the issue, more residents have come forward with their own experiences.
“A couple of other people have been contacting me after the board agenda item with similar complaints,” Johnson said. “It’s especially tough on our elderly population that lose their driver's license or driving privileges and we don’t have that extensive of a transportation here, or in any of the cities really.”
According to their website, WACOG’s regional mobility manager collaborates with regional partners to improve the accessibility of transit services for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and the general public.
Lake Havasu City, Kingman, and Bullhead City are the three main areas served, as well as the Peach Springs and Quartzsite areas.
The transportation service is contracted out to another party, although it is unclear who.
Johnson said he is not sure what the name of the company is, but said it looks like WACOG lets the provider set their own rules.
“They are just servicing the city limits, which obviously in a county like ours isn’t that good,” Johnson said.
After presenting the issue at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, Johnson said he thinks the board should see what type of transportation is available.
“If it turns out that this contract doesn’t meet the requirements of the people and the county, maybe we can up the upper electives to start reigning in the staff that’s doing what they want to do and not what is best for the public,” Johnson said after the meeting.
District Four Supervisor Jean Bishop expressed support for the motion and said she is in favor of doing a study on outlying areas.
“I would just like to say that I am very much in favor of this, because the communities within my district, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs … there is no bus system, there is no transportation at all,” Bishop said.
The next step is to have county staff review the transportation availability.
“A lot of times things are done without people realizing the consequences,” Johnson said. “It’s like if I told you, don’t worry about it, you’ve got transportation and you go oh ok, and then you find out well it’s not for me.”
Johnson said they need an independent party to examine the service to determine if there is a problem, and hopefully, community development staff will review the transportation service. The issue would then be brought back before the county at a future meeting and to before WACOG.
