The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on accepting a possible $75,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, in order to bolster the county’s cybersecurity efforts.
Mohave is one of five counties acting as leads for the state’s Department of Homeland Security. Those counties have been asked to submit applications through the Federal Emergency Management Agency State Homeland Security Grant Program to fund cybersecurity efforts managed by the State Department of Administration. The cybersecurity program assists local governments, first responder agencies and other entities in upgrading their protection in reference to recent cyber threats.
The grant funding would be used to purchase licenses for cybersecurity software systems that would provide multiple layers of protection against possible attacks on county systems. Those licenses would be provided free upon request to local jurisdictions and law enforcement agencies, with training classes offered to educate those agencies in the systems’ use.
Cybersecurity funding under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was announced in early September, with a budget of almost $26.5 million, to be distributed nationwide.
The board is also scheduled next week to vote on whether to accept a $22,700 grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to install low-power crossband radio systems to aid first responders on the Arizona and Nevada sides of the Colorado River, as well as at Hoover Dam.
An additional $3,400 grant from the agency would bolster training for county Community Emergency Response Teams in response to fires throughout the region, and another $25,710 would be earmarked from the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to provide training and exercise initiatives by the Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to accept that funding locally at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.