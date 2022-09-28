The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on accepting a possible $75,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, in order to bolster the county’s cybersecurity efforts.

Mohave is one of five counties acting as leads for the state’s Department of Homeland Security. Those counties have been asked to submit applications through the Federal Emergency Management Agency State Homeland Security Grant Program to fund cybersecurity efforts managed by the State Department of Administration. The cybersecurity program assists local governments, first responder agencies and other entities in upgrading their protection in reference to recent cyber threats.

