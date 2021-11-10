Some Mohave County Supervisors aren’t happy with a recent CDC recommendation for children ages 5-11 to get vaccinated, and they want to make sure their objections are included in future press releases from the county.
Mohave County’s governing board is expected to discuss a possible disclaimer on Monday to future health press releases.
Discussion began at last week’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, following a recommendation by a CDC panel that all children ages 5-11 receive coronavirus vaccinations. It was a statement met with contention by several members of the board of supervisors, who recommended adding a disclaimer to future coronavirus-related press releases from the county’s health department. Now, that disclaimer has been proposed for discussion and possible approval at next week’s board meeting in Kingman.
“The following information reflects the CDC, FDA and ADHS recommendations,” the proposed new disclaimer says. “Mohave County urges you to consult with your medical provider regarding specific health related questions and decisions.”
The proposed disclaimer was a response last week to CDC recommendations that children younger than 11 be inoculated against the coronavirus, with final review of those recommendations pending by the FDA. The recommendation met with contention by Mohave County Supervisors Ron Gould, Hildy Angius and Travis Lingenfelter.
“It needs to be discussed,” Angius said. “It’s got to the point where we need to start realizing some of this information may not be what we want to put out. I think people are smart, and they know they should see their own doctor with questions they have. But we’ve all read different things, and I think we’d like to see more information being put out than what’s given by the CDC.”
According to Angius, there is a wealth of information on the coronavirus and safeguards against the virus that may not coincide with what is advised by the agency.
“None of us on the board are doctors,” Angius said. “But the CDC has been wrong so many times. They’ve backtracked, they’ve flipped and flopped. It feels like there aren’t many people in this county who trust them. Not everyone who disagrees with the CDC is a right-wing nut … there are a lot of doctors and medical staff who also disagree with them. But I think we need to talk about it.”
Supervisor Gould maintained his opposition this week to coronavirus vaccinations for children, and also questioned the accuracy of the CDC’s information.
“I would prefer that the county didn’t send information from the CDC at all,” Gould said on Wednesday. “They’ve put things on their website and taken them down … it seems like they’ve found their own information was inaccurate and removed it. We should release information specific to our county, rather than what the CDC is saying nationally. Anyone with an Internet connection who wants information from the CDC can get that information directly from them.”
According to Gould, not enough research has been conducted to determine the long term effects of those vaccinations, and the benefits of doing so have been proven almost insubstantial.
“In testing, the coronavirus vaccine was statistically insignificant in whether children caught the coronavirus or not,” Gould said. “This is just a race to market the vaccine. There’s been no long-term testing, and we have no idea what the long-term effects will be.”
Last week, the FDA released data from an independent advisory committee on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s since-approved coronavirus vaccine, for children younger than 11.
According to the FDA, the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing coronavirus infection for children 5-11 years old, with no serious side effects.
Since last March, 12.2% of all coronavirus tests performed in Mohave County have positively identified the virus. According to the Mohave County Health Department, 879 county residents have died as result of the coronavirus as of this week. Almost 200 of those deaths have occurred in Lake Havasu City.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on adding a disclaimer to future statements by the CDC at its Monday, Nov. 15 meeting in Kingman.
(6) comments
Time and time again over the course of this pandemic Supervisors Angius, Gould and Lingenfelter, who have no medical training or expertise whatsoever, have made decisions regarding public health based purely on their own political ideology. The result is that Mohave County has the 4th highest Covid-19 death rate in the state and one of the lowest vaccination rates. The only disclaimer that Mohave County needs to put on their Covid-19 press releases is that a majority of its Supervisors have chosen to believe crackpots and extremists instead of scientists and that following their advice can be hazardous to your health.
Totally agree!
VSG, spot on! Why is the council wasting time and money on this. We all know to consult with our doctors. I don't need some republikkkan scum giving me a warning or telling me anything.
Don`t know squat sounds like you Blob the liberal loser !
yup - You're new little voice "Blob" must be some piece of work, but then you ridiculous conservative losers have never been very bright.
Disclamer, “We the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, being graduates of the Trump University School of Medicine, have decided actual doctor’s and scientists don’t know squat and want everyone to know we actively support not vaccinating children against COVID. And if they get sick and die it is God’s will.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.