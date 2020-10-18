The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could end an emergency declaration for the Ridge Fire that consumed more than 3,000 acres in the Hualapai Mountains last month.
The board will meet Monday, a little more than a week after a split vote in favor of prolonging its emergency declaration in reference to the coronavirus epidemic. The proposal to end the Ridge Fire emergency declaration was made by Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward.
“The threat posed by the fire was largely contained by Aug. 27, but the emergency conditions still existed for some time after that due to the threat of additional fire ignitions in the vicinity of the Ridge Fire,” Steward said. “The threat still exists but at a level not justifying continuance of the emergency declaration.”
Board Chairman Jean Bishop issued the state of emergency in reference to the Ridge Fire on Aug. 20, with Steward’s recommendation. According to county records, the state of emergency has continued since then due to dry weather and the potential for future fires throughout the region during Mohave County’s excessive heat. Such conditions have resulted in fireworks prohibited in other unincorporated areas of the county since May.
Supervisor Ron Gould voted last week in favor of rescinding the county’s emergency declaration for the coronavirus. In ending the state of emergency in reference to the Ridge Fire, Gould says he is also in favor.
“If a state of emergency goes on for too long, it conditions people to think the state of emergency isn’t a reality,” Gould said of the Ridge Fire. “The public expects us to remove these emergency declarations when the threat is diminished.”
According to Bishop, the vote is a formality to officially end the state of emergency in reference to the Ridge Fire.
The vote on whether to rescind the county’s Ridge Fire emergency declaration is an item on the county’s consent agenda, and could be passed without discussion by the board on Monday.
