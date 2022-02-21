The county’s governing board is scheduled to choose a possible new logo for the Mohave County Fair this week, after taking over management of the fairgrounds in Kingman earlier this year.
The new logo, which will serve as the facility’s first brand redesign in more than 35 years, will be used for branding efforts as county officials attempt to promote the fairgrounds for future events. Parks officials attempted to incorporate traditions and elements unique to the fairgrounds in their designs, with emphasis on colors such as copper and turquoise; and images including horseback riding or other community events.
According to statements by Mohave County Parks Director Kristen Zimmerman earlier this month, the logo may be seen by visitors to the facility this year, as the county plans to host community events and private functions through September, when the Mohave County Fair is expected to return for the first time under county management.
The Mohave County Parks Department has recommended that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors select the first of the two options presented in the image above.
That decision will be made Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting in Kingman.
