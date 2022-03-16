About 8.62 million acres of land comprise Mohave County – but 15 very important acres of that land will mean a continued vote by county officials under the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District.
Since 2018, Mohave County has officially owned 15 acres of Mohave Valley farmland. The land was purchased that year for $250,000, when Mohave County officials foresaw the possibility of MVIDD agreements allowing Colorado River water to be diverted to other parts of Arizona. Ownership over that land, which is now leased to Mohave Valley-based 4-B Farms, continues to ensure that Mohave County gets a vote on how the district’s water will be used. And that lease is now up for renewal at next week’s meeting of the county’s governing board.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to extend its lease with 4-B Farms to manage the land until April 5, 2023, when the lease contract will once again come under review. Under the lease, 4-B farms is expected to pay Mohave County $70 per acre, per year.
The Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District controls about 42,250 annual acre-feet of Colorado River water, with a board of directors whose decisions may influence how that water will be used. Agricultural stakeholders have a say in whether water rights may be sold to communities outside of Mohave County. The county’s 15 acres – which lie on a farm comprising about 160 total acres – gives Mohave County officials the ability to vote on MVIDD water business.
The land lies in Mohave County’s Fifth supervisory district, which is overseen by Supervisor Ron Gould. According to Gould, renewing the agreement is the best – if not the only – option for county officials.
“I probably wouldn’t have voted for the lease to begin with, but it’s a done deal,” Gould said this week. “If the land were back in private hands, we would get more for it in tax revenue … but it’s probably beneficial for us to have a vote (on the MVIDD).”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the issue at its next meeting Monday in Kingman. The item is listed under the board’s Consent Agenda, and could be passed without discussion by the board of supervisors.
