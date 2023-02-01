Four years ago, Mohave County purchased 15 acres of farmland to be leased to local farmers. But with the end of its most recent agricultural lease on that property, the county will have to weigh its options to maintain its grasp on the water and voting rights that come with it.
With the ownership of that land comes voting power in the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District. But a requirement for those rights is that the land must be used for agriculture. The land, once operated by Wakimoto Farms, came under lease in 2020 by 4-B Farms. According to county records, 4-B Farms chose not to renew that lease in early January.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the county will have four options to choose from, with a decision that could be made at next week’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The county may procure and issue a new lease to farm the land, which has for decades been used to grow alfalfa. Or the county may choose to participate in the Colorado River Extraordinary Conservation Intentionally Created Surplus Implementation Program under the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
That program would allow the county to be reimbursed for water conservation, as part of an effort to prevent further declining water levels at Lake Mead and increased restrictions on Colorado River water use throughout the Southwest. The MVIDD will be a participant in that program, according to county records.
Other options for the county in its use of the land may include designating and selling the farmland’s water allocation for domestic and municipal use. Or, conversely, the county can choose to do nothing, and risk losing its Colorado River water allocation for the land after two years of inactivity.
Ultimately, the latter option could upend the county’s initial $250,000 investment in the land, and possibly eliminate the county’s stake in MVIDD voting decisions.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, county staff may recommend that the board of supervisors engage in the Bureau of Reclamation’s water conservation effort. As part of that effort, the county would maintain its voting rights with the MVIDD, Lingenfelter said this week.
“I think the investment was worth it,” Lingenfelter said. “Citizens need to understand that there are other organizations that don’t have Mohave County residents’ best interests in mind when it comes to how they use water.”
In 2018, Central Arizona Project officials were prepared to complete a $34 million land purchase, which would have given the CAP direct access to the Colorado River in Mohave County. And although a decades-old resolution may have prevented that water from leaving the bounds of the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, county officials have said the MVIDD was prepared to rescind that resolution four years ago.
It was a decision prevented when Mohave County purchased its 15 acres of farmland on the Colorado River for $250,000. The purchase afforded the county voting power in MVIDD decisions - and granted the county an additional two acre-feet per year in Colorado River water rights in the process.
Lingenfelter’s opinion on that purchase wasn’t shared by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson this week, however.
“I think it was a waste of money,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “We spent the money to buy that land, just to be part of the argument. It didn’t make sense. If the county has a good argument, we can make that argument as a government agency. But to buy the land, to become part of (MVIDD), just to complain about that organization … it wasn’t right.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly decide its next steps for its 15 acres of Fort Mohave farmland at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
