Irrigation

Mohave County leaders have more work ahead of them after a lease with Wakimoto Farms as rejected.

 File photo

Four years ago, Mohave County purchased 15 acres of farmland to be leased to local farmers. But with the end of its most recent agricultural lease on that property, the county will have to weigh its options to maintain its grasp on the water and voting rights that come with it.

With the ownership of that land comes voting power in the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District. But a requirement for those rights is that the land must be used for agriculture. The land, once operated by Wakimoto Farms, came under lease in 2020 by 4-B Farms. According to county records, 4-B Farms chose not to renew that lease in early January.

